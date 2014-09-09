LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down by about 18 points, or 0.3 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on
* The UK blue chip index fell by 0.3 percent, or 20.33 points, to 6,834.77
points on Monday.
* SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE VOTE: The rival campaigns in Scotland's fight over
independence are running neck-and-neck nine days before the referendum, with a
surge in support for those who wish to break away from the United Kingdom, a TNS
poll showed on Tuesday.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : A U.S. anti-bribery probe into GlaxoSmithKline
touched on the firm's Chinese consumer healthcare business in 2012, internal
documents show, suggesting the drugmaker's compliance problems in China could go
wider than previously revealed.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland aims
to raise up to $4 billion from the share flotation of its U.S. bank Citizens
Financial Group this month, it was announced on Monday, putting it on track to
be the biggest U.S. bank share offering this year.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays has cut 2,700 jobs in its investment bank this
year as part of a plan unveiled in May to axe 7,000 positions over three years,
the head of the business said on Monday.
* ITV, BSKYB : British free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV
wants to charge pay-TV rivals such as BSkyB and Virgin Media
to carry its channels, saying such a move would give it more money to make
programmes.
* UK RETAIL SECTOR: Surging clothing and footwear sales helped British
retail sales accelerate sharply in August, according to figures from the British
Retail Consortium (BRC) on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)