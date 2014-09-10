LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 7 and 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,829.00 points in the previous session.

* BAE SYSTEMS - Nearly two years after the merger of BAE Systems with rival EADS fell apart, BAE's U.S. unit on Tuesday said it is focused more on winning orders in key product lines than through mergers and acquisitions.

* BARCLAYS - Index provider Standard & Poor's and financial information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final bidders for Barclays index business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* London metal contracts nursed heavy losses from the session before on Wednesday, as the dollar took a breather from an upward surge, with copper steadying near a four-week low and nickel holding 5-percent losses as supply worries eased.

* Brent crude oil prices edged up to hold above $99 a barrel on Wednesday, but stood not far off a 16-month low hit a day earlier amid worries about global oil demand.

* Five FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 1.54 points off the index according to Reuters calculations.

