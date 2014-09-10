LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 7 and 12 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* September futures for the index were down 0.2 percent by 0621 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 5.77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,829.00 points in the previous session.

* BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - The British housebuilder said it predicted a return to more normal seasonal trends in Britain's housing market as it posted a full-year pretax profit up over 100 percent.

* KINGFISHER - Europe's largest home improvements retailer said longstanding chief executive Ian Cheshire would step down before the end of its financial year and be succeeded by Veronique Laury, the boss of French unit Castorama. It made an underlying pretax profit of 364 million pounds ($586.8 million) in the 26 weeks to Aug. 2.

* RIO TINTO - World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto expects other miners worldwide to cut 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity in 2014, roughly equal to the amount of new supply expected to come on stream from Australia and Brazil.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL - Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted a 12 percent rise in first quarter sales as some stronger weeks of trade were tempered by the absence of a World Cup boost following England's poor showing.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP - LSE said on Wednesday it sees an encouraging pipeline of companies seeking to raise capital on its markets.

* BRITISH SKY BROADCASTING GROUP - The company announced said that it has successfully priced 3.25 billion pounds (5.24 billion US dollar) of Euro and US dollar denominated bonds for Sky Europe transaction.

* BAE SYSTEMS - Nearly two years after the merger of BAE Systems with rival EADS fell apart, BAE's U.S. unit on Tuesday said it is focused more on winning orders in key product lines than through mergers and acquisitions.

* BARCLAYS - Index provider Standard & Poor's and financial information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final bidders for Barclays index business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* London metal contracts nursed heavy losses from the session before on Wednesday, as the dollar took a breather from an upward surge, with copper steadying near a four-week low and nickel holding 5-percent losses as supply worries eased.

* Brent crude oil prices edged up to hold above $99 a barrel on Wednesday, but stood not far off a 16-month low hit a day earlier amid worries about global oil demand.

* Five FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, taking 1.54 points off the index according to Reuters calculations.

