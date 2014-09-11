LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
19 points higher, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed closed up by 1.11 points at 6,830.11 points
on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak.
* RBS, LLOYDS, SSE : Fifty-three percent of Scots
intend to vote against splitting away from the United Kingdom in next week's
referendum, a poll showed late on Wednesday.
* An independent Scotland would need big stockpiles of sterling if the
country adopted the pound without an agreement with the rest of the United
Kingdom, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
* Momentum behind London's property boom appears to be fading, according to
a survey on Thursday that added to signs that rapid house price growth in
Britain is starting to moderate.
* RYANAIR - The budget airline is flying at least six more
passengers per flight this year than in 2013, thanks to improvements in customer
service and the way it sells tickets, its chief financial officer said on
Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC H1
OCADO GROUP PLC Q3
NEXT PLC H1
ASHMORE GROUP PLC FINAL
HOME RETAIL GROUP PLC TRADING
