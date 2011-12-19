LONDON Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 47-54 points, or 1.0 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, extending last week's falls in tandem with weakness in Asia as North Korean state television said the country's leader Kim Jong-il had died, sparking fears of regional instability.

Investors were also rattled by Fitch's warning that it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach".

The UK blue chip index closed 13.51 points, or 0.3 percent lower on Friday at 5,387.34 after giving away gains in late trading, with profit taking on defensive stocks more than offsetting a rally among miners and energy shares.

U.S blue chips also saw a choppy session on Friday, ending flat as earlier gains were erased, unsettled by the Fitch warning on the euro zone.

In Asia on Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.4 percent, while South Korea's benchmark index was down 3.4 percent after news of the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il.

South Korea, still technically at war with the North, placed its troops and all government workers on emergency alert, but Seoul's Defence Ministry said there were no signs of any unusual North Korean troop movements.

Financial markets fear instability in northeast Asia because of the unpredictability of a leadership transition in impoverished, secretive North Korea.

Commodities also fell broadly, as investors reacted by shedding riskier assets in favour of the safe-haven dollar.

No important British data will be released on Monday, with the main domestic focus for this final, foreshortened trading week before Christmas to be the release of minutes from the December Bank of England MPC meeting on Wednesday, and the final reading for third-quarter GDP on Thursday.

Across the Atlantic, the final reading for third-quarter U.S. GDP will also be released on Thursday, the highlight of a raft of U.S. data due this week, although the only U.S. pointer due on Monday will be December's NAHB index, due at 1500 GMT.

Traders regarded bond auctions in Greece and Spain on Dec. 20 as the last key events to watch before the Christmas break.

"As we approach the end of the year, traders have to watch for low volume and volatile reversals triggered by "window-dressing". Fund managers may decide to run the market in both directions to dump poorly performing stocks and to buy up low-priced equities. This could cause a choppy, two-sided trade," said James A. Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist.

The latest quarterly changes take effect for the FTSE 100 index from the open on Monday, with Russian miners Evraz and Polymetal, and Irish building materials firm CRH joining the UK blue chips, while Lonmin, Inmarsat and Investec move down to the FTSE 250 index.

UK stocks to watch on Monday are:

BANKS

The British government will on Monday give its full backing to proposals to shake up the country's banks, forcing lenders to form barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms to protect ordinary customers better in case of a crisis, when Finance minister George Osborne issues his formal response on Monday afternoon to proposals that were laid out in September by the Independent Commission on Banking.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS is considering the closure of more than half its investment bank as the state-backed lender prepares a dramatic overhaul of the business, the Sunday Telegraph said.

The Sunday Times also said the bank is examining plans to sell or close Hoare Govett.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The bank is to pave the way for Chairman Sir Win Bischoff's eventual retirement with the appointment of two new non-executive directors early in the new year.

Also, Gary Hoffman, NBNK's chief executive, has warned that the 1.5 billion pound sale of 632 Lloyds Banking Group branches to the Co-operative could end in disaster for the part-nationalised bank, The Sunday Telegraph said.

GULF KEYSTONE

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7 billion pound ($10.9 billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Independent on Sunday reported.

BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL,

The defence company that owns the Devonport and Rosyth naval dockyards has hoisted a "for sale" sign over its American business. Sources said the unit could fetch up to $150 million, the Sunday Times said.

3I GROUP

The private equity firm has assembled a team of heavy-hitter investors to launch a knockout bid for Edinburgh airport, The Sunday Times said.

EASYJET

The British low-cost airline easyJet has felt no impact on its business from the ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone, its chief executive, Carolyn McCall told German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag.

UNITED BUISINESS MEDIA

The mid cap trade show organiser has begun the hunt for a new chairman after the veteran U.S. investment banker John Botts told fellow directors he was planning to retire, The Independent on Sunday said.

BLACKS LEISURE

Hopes of a formal takeover bid for Blacks Leisure are fading as rival retailers and buy-out firms see a pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the indebted group, The Financial Times said on Monday.

EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS

Eldorado Gold Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to acquire smaller rival European Goldfields for about C$2.5 billion (US$2.4 billion), in a move aimed at expanding its asset base in Greece and Turkey.

AGGREKO

The temporary power supplier issues a trading update.

HMV GROUP

The retailer reports first-half results.

KEDCO

The waste to energy group holds its annual general meeting.

ADVANCED MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

The woundcare technology firm holds a general meeting for shareholders.

CASPIAN HOLDINGS

The oil & gas firm holds a general meeting for shareholders.

