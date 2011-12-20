Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-17 points, or 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending its recent slide on fears over the euro zone debt crisis after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed hopes for more aggressive bond purchases.

Speaking late on Monday, Draghi said bond market pressure on the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of next year, but gave no hint that the central bank was about to change tack on its bond-buying programme.

The UK blue chip index closed 22.35 points, or 0.4 percent lower on Monday at 5,364.99, with banks were under pressure as the British government backed proposals to force lenders to form barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms to protect retail customers if there is a crisis.

"Once again, any hope of a Santa rally seems to be disappearing quickly despite the generally depressed values of equities right now although as always the combination of bargain hunters and a quiet market could well offer a degree of support in the days ahead," said Terry Pratt, Institutional Trader at IG Markets.

U.S. blue chips shed 0.8 percent on Monday, also led lower by financials on warnings of deteriorating conditions in the euro zone and concerns about tougher capital rules that could cut into big banks' profits.

But the mood in Asia was a touch more positive as the region recovered from sharp falls in the previous session after the death of North Korea leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.4 percent, after sliding as much as 2.9 percent the day before. South Korea's benchmark index outperformed with a 0.9 percent rise, after plunging as much as 5 percent on news of Kim's death.

Commodity prices also rallied in Asian trade, with copper up 0.5 percent, edging off a two-session low, while crude prices added 0.6 percent squeezed higher by supply worries.

On the data front, British consumer confidence edged up last month from October's record low, but remained depressed by rising unemployment and high inflation, a survey from the Nationwide building society showed on Tuesday.

Nationwide's seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 40 in November from 36 in October, but this is still the second-lowest reading in the survey's seven-year history and is 7 points below its level in November last year.

December's CBI industrial trends report will be released at 1100 GMT.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. housing starts and building permits data for November will be released at 1330 GMT.

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro steady after sell-off

* Banks sink Wall Street, BofA below $5/share

* Nikkei gains on Korea relief but mood still shaky

* FOREX-Euro creeps lower on Europe funding fears

* London copper climbs off 2-day low on IMF fund boost

* Brent rises above $104 on growing threats to supply

* Gold tests $1,600 but Europe anxiety weighs

UK stocks to watch on Tuesday are:

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

RBS and private equity giant Blackstone Group LP are set to finalise a deal in which the British bank will relinquish control of 1.4 billion pounds ($2.17 billion) of distressed property loans to the American group, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BT GROUP

The British telecoms firm has launched legal action against Google in the United States over patent infringement in a number of key areas for the technology group such as mobile map services.

AFREN

Afren shares rose on Monday after traders heard several major oil companies including ENI, Total, and Chevron according to the Daily Express and Daily Mail market reports.

GULF KEYSTONE

Explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum is not in talks with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp about a 7 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) bid, a source familiar with the Kurdistan-focused group's thinking said on Monday.

SVG CAPITAL

SVG Capital is set to announce a fresh strategy on Tuesday that will see the listed private equity fund redistribute 170 million pounds ($264.03 million)to shareholders and diversify its holdings beyond Permira, the buy-out group in which it has usually invested, the Financial Times said.

HOTEL OPERATORS

All year, many European hotel operators have clung to a core belief that despite the economic downturn, their growth projections would remain largely intact, but even cities thought to be protected from decline are facing problems, The Financial Times said.

NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP

The transport operator issues a trading update.

WSP GROUP

The environmental consultancy issues a trading update.

GEONG INTERNATIONAL

The enterprise software firm reports first-half results.

BERKELEY MINERAL RESOURCES

The mining and processing company holds its annual general meeting.

RENEWABLE ENERGY GENERATION

The wind farm developer holds its annual general meeting.

