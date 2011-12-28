By Jon Hopkins LONDON, Dec 28 Britain's top share index looked set for a dull return after the Christmas break with the FTSE 100 seen opening down 1-2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, stalling after a pre-holiday rally in tandem with weakness on Wall street and in Asia. U.S. blue chips ended flat to lower on Tuesday after fluctuating between small gains and losses in a light-volume session, as investors took a breather following a 5 percent rally last week, and with the session's U.S. data proving mixed. Better-than-expected data on consumer confidence, which hit an eight-month high in December, was offset by news U.S. single-family home prices fell slightly more than expected in October, according to S&P/Case-Shiller data. Asian shares eased on Wednesday, also in low volume with many market players away for year-end holidays. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.0 percent. Miners could lead the fallers in London after copper prices dropped on Wednesday, snapping four days of gains, on concerns that demand may wane after the report showing weak house prices in the United States, the world's largest economy. A bigger-than-expected slump in Japan's November factory output after Europe's debt crisis and flooding in Thailand hit major manufacturers also hurt copper prices. But strength in oil firms should help keep the FTSE 100 index steady as Brent crude held above $109 a barrel after rallying for six straight sessions, supported by a threat from Iran to halt oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions. Investors were also bracing for Italy's auction of up to 11.5 billion euros of short term bills and zero coupon bonds on Wednesday. The UK blue chip index closed up 55.73 points, or 1.0 percent on Friday at 5,512.70, extending the previous session's 1.3 percent rise. The belated pre-Christmas rally meant the FTSE 100 turned marginally positive for December. At its lowest point in the month the index was down 3.2 percent. The UK blue chip index index is currently down 6.5 percent on the year, having swung from a peak of 6,105.77 to a low of 4,791.01 over 12 months. London markets are open as normal on Wednesday and Thursday this week but will close at 1230 GMT on Friday ahead of the New Year holiday. No important British economic data will be released on Wednesday, with nothing scheduled all week aside from December's Nationwide British house prices report, due on a date yet to be decided. Across the Atlantic, the latest weekly U.S. mortgage and refinancing index will be released at 1200 GMT, with the Dallas Fed services report due at 1530 GMT. Burberry will be the only trading ex-dividend on the final Wednesday of 2011. * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares slip in thin trade, oil firm on Iran * US STOCKS-Wall St finishes mostly flat in thin trade * Nikkei dips in thin trade ahead of Italian bond sale * FOREX-Euro subdued in year-end trade, Italy bond sale eyed * TREASURIES-Yields inch down, Italian auction awaited * Brent crude steadies above $109, Iran threat supports * PRECIOUS-Gold inches down as growth concerns weigh * METALS-London copper falls as U.S. housing prices sag UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are: BP A federal judge ruled that BP was not negligent in the case of a 2009 oil spill and did not violate the terms of its probation from an earlier accident thus escaping further punishment. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday that an oil spill offshore Nigeria, the largest in the oil-producing African nation since 1998, has been contained after less than 40,000 barrels leaked into the Atlantic. RETAILERS The numbers of shoppers visiting the sales on Boxing Day, the key post-Christmas sales day for the UK retail sector, were similar to 2009, according to the survey by market researcher Experian. TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134