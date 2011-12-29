LONDON Dec 29 Britain's leading shares are forecast to
open modestly higher on the last full-trading session of 2011, with financial
bookmakers expecting the FTSE 100 index to open up 2-4 points, or 0.1
percent on Thursday, recouping the previous session's falls as investors square
positions ahead of the year-end.
Investors are expected to remain cautious, however, ahead of another key
debt auction in Italy, which plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds,
including new tranches of its three-year and 10-year benchmarks, in its first
long-term debt sale since ECB's huge three-year funding operation last
week.
"Despite yesterdays Italian 6 month bill auction being hailed as a success
by some, the real test for the markets appetite will be today's longer dated
auction of 3 and 10 year debt,"" said Jonathan Sudaria, Night Dealer at Capital
Spreads.
"With yields already hovering just above 7 percent and banks making it clear
they are reluctant to expose themselves to anything without the credit rating of
a central bank, a poor auction could see another day of falls, particularly as
volume remains thin," Sudarias added.
The UK blue chip index closed down 5.30 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday
at 5,507.40, albeit in thin volumes, weighed on by falls from riskier banking
and mining assets which more than offset gains in defensive stocks.
U.S. blue chips fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, retreating in
thin trade after a hefty year-end rally last week, while the S&P 500
erased gains for the year on renewed concerns about the euro zone's
financial health.
Asian stocks were modestly lower on Thursday, with the MSCI ex-Japan Asia
Pacific index off 0.3 percent, weighed down by weaker energy
and basic material stocks.
Copper prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday as a
firm dollar weighed, while Brent crude eased back slightly, after a loss
of nearly $2 on Wednesday.
No important British data will be released on Thursday, so investor
attention will be focused across the Atlantic on the latest U.S. weekly jobless
claims, due at 1500 GMT, November U.S. pending home sales at 1500 GMT, and the
December Kansas City Fed survey at 1600 GMT.
* Wall St ends 5-day rally on renewed euro-zone concerns
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inch lower, euro extends drop
* Nikkei falls, market tense ahead of Italian bond sale
* FOREX-Euro hits 10-year low vs yen, stops add to losses
* Gold wallows near 3-month low; Italy bond sale eyed
* Copper drops as firm dollar weighs; Italy bond sale eyed
* Brent oil steadies above $107, dollar weighs
UK stocks to watch on Thursday are:
TOBACCO
Heart health campaigners urged the British government on Thursday to follow
Australia's lead and ban all eye-catching designs and branding from cigarette
packs to stop young people being lured into smoking.
INTERTEK
The testing and inspection group gained on Wednesday on speculation that it
is about to go on the acquisition trail in the United States, the Daily mail's
Market Report said. There was also talk it could feature among broker's 2012
recommendations, the newspaper added.
G4S
Revived private equity takeover talk helped boost the securitiy firm's
shares on Wednesday, the Daily Mail's Market Report said.
LAGAN CAPITAL
The investment firm holds its annual general meeting.
DOLPHIN CAPITAL INVESTORS
The investment group holds an extraordinary shareholders meeting.
