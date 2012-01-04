LONDON Jan 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 to 17 points, or 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, easing back after strong gains in the previous session, the first of 2012, with commodity issues expected to retreat in-line with weaker metal and oil prices.

The UK blue chip index closed up 127.63 points, or 2.3 percent on Tuesday at 5,699.91 as upbeat economic data from the United States, Europe and China boosted risk appetite and helped investors set aside fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. blue chips gained 1.5 percent on Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 index closed at its highest level since late October as traders, with cash on hand for the new year, welcomed better-than-expected German and Chinese economic data.

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as investor risk appetite returned, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan up as much as 0.9 percent to its highest in nearly a month, before trimming some gains to stand up 0.4 percent.

Copper prices were lower in Asian trade, snapping two days of gains, and oil prices slipped back but were still largely underpinned by supply disruption concerns as a result of growing tensions between Iran and the West.

"Before investors get too carried away it would be prudent to remember markets exhibited similarly positive tendencies twelve months ago in the first trading days after the Christmas and New Year break, and the backdrop then wasn't as bleak as the one facing markets now," Michael Hewson market analyst at CMC Markets said in a note.

On the data front, November Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending figures will be released at 0930 GMT, together with December's Markit/CIPS construction PMI.

Across the Atlantic, November U.S. factory orders and revised durable goods orders will be released at 1500 GMT.

Only one FTSE 100 stock will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, with interdealer broker ICAP losing its dividend attraction and clipping 0.15 points off the blue chip index.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

NEXT

The clothing retailer issues a trading update.

BP

BP's $20 billion oil spill fund has halted payments to eligible victims until a U.S. federal court clarifies an order issued in December, according to a notice posted on the fund's website.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Royal Dutch Shell said it is eyeing potential opportunities in South Sudan, which last July broke away from Khartoum, taking with it two-thirds of Sudan's 500,000 barrels per day of oil production.

RIO TINTO <RIO.L.

Rio Tinto Alcan is prepared to operate its Alma aluminum smelter in eastern Canada at one-third capacity during a lockout of unionized employees that began Jan. 1, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

HMV

The owner of Time Out listings magazine, Peter Dubens, is one of the possible bidders for HMV Live, owned by the struggling music retailer, the Daily Telegraph said.

JD SPORTS, BLACKS LEISURE

JD Sports is close to making an offer for parts of Blacks Leisure, putting it head-to-head with Sports Direct, its rival, which is also trying to mount a rescue for the troubled chain, the Financial Times said.

DOMMINOS PIZZA

The restaurant operator issues a fourth-quarter trading update.

CHARTERIS

The business and IT consultancy holds its annual general meeting.

