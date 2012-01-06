LONDON Jan 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen posting modest declines on Friday, with investors expected to stay close to the sidelines ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, and as concerns over the euro zone debt crisis dampen market sentiment.

The UK benchmark looks set to shed 3 to 7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmakers, after it ended down 44.19 points, or 0.8 percent at 5,624.26 on Thursday on growing fears that euro zone countries and banks could struggle to tap markets for capital this year.

Wall Street put in a flat to slightly higher showing on Thursday, with better-than-expected economic data lending some support.

More than twice the expected number of U.S. private sector jobs were added in December, while U.S. initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 in the latest weekly numbers. In addition, the pace of U.S. services growth quickened more than expected in December.

Traders expect caution to prevail in the short-term, with next week's debt auctions by Spain and Italy, the two big economies seen as most at risk from the crisis, likely to keep investors on edge, while even a meeting between France's Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday may not produce much positive news.

"Logically there should be some upside risk to today's figure if it follows the path of the ADP figure, but anything close to forecast may not be enough to prop up markets given the growing weight of European debt concerns," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said.

"With substantial euro zone risk events coming next week in the form of the first Merkel/Sarkozy meeting of the year and some Spanish and Italian bond auctions, it may take a substantially better jobs figure for the bulls to keep on top of the bears," he said.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, are forecast to have increased by 150,000 in December after rising 120,000 in the prior month. Analysts said the number could surprise on the upside, given recent drops in first-time applications for unemployment benefits and as U.S. private-sector hiring surged in December, with employers adding 325,000 new workers.

UK stocks to watch on Friday are:

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL

Shell is closing its UK final salary pension scheme to new workers from next year, bringing down the curtain on the last such retirement scheme offered by a FTSE 100 company, the Financial Times said.

HSBC

HSBC is in the final stages of talks to sell its retail banking unit in South Korea to KDB Financial Group as the UK lender retreats from unprofitable operations, the Financial Times said.

BLACKS LEISURE

Peter Jones, a British businessman who appeared on reality TV programme Dragons' Den, has bid for retailer Blacks Leisure, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

ANGLO AMERICAN

The miner holds an extraordinary general meeting.

EASYJET

The budget airline issues traffic figures.

ROBERT WALTERS

The recruitment company issues a trading update.

CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS

The investment company issues a trading update.

