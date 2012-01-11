LONDON Jan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13-16 points, or 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, pausing after strong gains in the previous session, with heavyweight miners expected to ease back as copper prices retreat.

The UK blue-chip index closed up 84.44 points, or 1.5 percent, on Tuesday at 5,696.70, recouping the 1.5 percent decline made since last Wednesday, though the index failed to close above 5,700, a resistance level at which it has fallen away from sharply twice before, in early November and January.

"Even though the rally was impressive, traders should note that the FTSE is still trading inside of a rising wedge chart formation on the daily chart ... As long as the market remains inside of this pattern's support and resistance levels it may continue to bump up against resistance over the near-term unless it breaks out to the upside," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.

"If this rally is the real deal then the next breakout through 5,719.80 should lead to an impressive rally ... (however) Although the index appears to be in a solid position to move higher, traders should note that a break through 5,604.60 could signal the start of a sizable correction," Hyerczyk added.

U.S. stocks climbed to a five-month high on Tuesday, led by materials stocks after an upbeat forecast by aluminum company Alcoa and by strong gains in bank shares.

But Asian shares gave up earlier gains on Wednesday, and the euro struggled, as concerns over euro zone sovereign funding ahead of Spanish and Italian debt auctions later this week countered earlier optimism.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, with profit taking setting in after it earlier hit its highest since Dec. 9.

U.S. crude futures eased below $102 a barrel in Asian trade, while London copper fell 0.5 percent, having been buoyed on Tuesday by strong import data from China, the world's largest consumer of the metal.

On the domestic data front, the British Retail Consortium said shop price inflation fell last month to 1.7 percent year-on-year from 2.0 percent in November, well below a peak of 2.9 percent reached in June.

Meanwhile, British employers cut spending on temporary staff last month for the first time in more than two years, a survey by industry body, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation showed on Wednesday, adding to concerns that unemployment will continue to rise.

British November trade figures will be released at 0930 GMT, with a global trade deficit of 8.3 billion pounds forecast, widening from a 7.557 billion pounds gap in the previous month.

Across the Atlantic, only the latest weekly U.S. weekly mortgage and refinancing indexes will be released during the London session on Wednesday, at 1200 GMT, with the latest Fed Beige Book due at 1900 GMT after the UK close.

Just one FTSE 100 stock will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, with British Land losing its dividend attractions and clipping 0.22 points off the blue-chip index.

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

J SAINSBURY

The food retailer issues a trading update.

TESCO

The world's No.3 retailer is mothballing 12 stores at its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in the United States due to weak local economies, it said on Tuesday.

BG GROUP

BG has received six to seven preliminary bids for its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

AVIVA

Aviva rose on Tuesday, buoyed by talk it could be on the shopping list of Chinese insurance giant Ping An, with rumours doing the rounds of a potential 500 pence a share offer, valuing the company at more than 14 billion pounds, according to the Daily Express market report.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

The European Commission has derailed a tie-up between Deutsche Boerse and the American NYSE Euronext that would have left the London Stock Exchange trailing in the wake of a global trading superpower, The Times said.

GREGGS

The baker issues a trading update.

MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL

The staffing group issues a trading update.

SUPERGROUP

The fashion group issues a trading update.

N BROWN GROUP

The home shopping firm issues a trading update

TT ELECTRONICS

The electronics engineer issues a trading update.

FENNER

The engineer holds its annual general meeting.

