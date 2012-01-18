LONDON Jan 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 11 points lower and 6 points higher, or 0.2 percent lower to 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as a two-day rally peters out after the UK benchmark and U.S. indexes closed off intra-day highs on Tuesday, and investors await signs of progress in the euro zone, where Greece resumes restructuring talks and Portugal faces a debt sale.

The British blue-chip index ended up 36.5 points, or 0.7 percent, at 5,693.95 on Tuesday, having earlier baulked just above the near-term 5,720 resistance level.

U.S. stocks also advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to sell bank shares.

"The mixed earnings reports from U.S. banks dampened sentiment as traders turned cautious on the rest of the sector," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at London Capital Group, said.

The euro zone crisis is centre stage on Wednesday as Portugal tests investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resumes talks on its debt restructuring.

On the macroeconomic front, British unemployment numbers will be released at 0930 GMT, with the December claimant count seen rising by 10,000, accelerating from a 3,000 increase in the previous month. November's ILO unemployment rate is seen steady at 8.3 percent.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the producer prices index, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show a 0.1 percent month-on-month increase in December, pointing to a slowdown from a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.

Industrial output data for December, due at 1415 GMT, is forecast to show a 0.5 percent increase after a 0.2 percent contraction the previous month.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment is estimated to have remained steady in January, with the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market index seen at 21, unchanged from December.

Cigarette maker Imperial Tobacco is the only U.K. blue-chip company to go ex-dividend on Wednesday, clipping 2.63 points off the FTSE 100 index.

* Shares steady, eyes on Portugal debt sale, Greece

* Wall St rises but ends off highs as Citi sinks

* Japan's Nikkei surges after stop losses breached

* Euro maintains buoyancy but faces resistance

* Brent rises on weak dollar, demand growth hopes

* Copper rises on longer-term Chinese demand

* Gold off one-month high; euro zone eyed

UK stocks to watch on Wednesday are:

BHP BILLITON

The world's biggest mining company forecast record iron ore production this

year after quarterly output jumped by a fifth, shrugging off predictions

that growth in top buyer China will slow.

FRESNILLO

The precious metals miner publishes its fourth-quarter production report.

AFRICAN BARRICK GOLD

The miner reports fourth-quarter results.

HOCHSCHILD MINING

The precious metals group publishes fourth-quarter output figures.

TULLOW OIL

The oil firm issues a trading update.

MISYS

The software firm rose on Tuesday on revived talk of a 400 pence-plus per

share cash offer from a U.S. bank, according to the Daily Mail Market

report.

MOUCHEL

The outsourcing group climbed higher on Tuesday with rumours swirling that Costain could return with an "attractive" offer for the firm, after Mouchel rejected a 152 pence per share cash and shares offer last year from the construction group, the Daily Mail Market report said.

MAN GROUP

The asset manager issues a trading update.

JD WETHERSPOON

The pub firm issues its second-quarter trading update.

CHARACTER GROUP

The toy designer holds its annual general meeting.

DIPLOMA

The technical products supplier issues a trading update and holds its annual

general meeting.

HIWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

The electronic components maker holds its annual general meeting.

LOWLAND INVESTMENT

The investment firm holds its annual general meeting.

