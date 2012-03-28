LONDON, March 28 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks overnight, while Tokyo's benchmark index also sold off as a majority of the companies in the index went ex-dividend.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 33.15 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,869.55 on Tuesday, having swung around from the day's peak at 5,941.90, just 50 points away from the year's high.

* RIO TINTO The world's third-largest miner, effectively invited bids on Tuesday for its diamonds business, on its books at $1.2 billion, and joined BHP Billiton in a retreat from an industry that has lost its sparkle for mining majors.

* RBS Talks to sell a stake in Britain's state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland are being held at the level of the Abu Dhabi ruling family, sources told Reuters.

* Brent crude fell for a second session on Wednesday, breaching $125, on the possibility of a release of strategic oil reserves by the United States even after crude stockpiles in the world's largest oil user rose more than expected last week.

* Wednesday's events include trading updates from Icap and Thomas Cook, as well as a revised reading of Britain's fourth quarter GDP and U.S. durable goods data for February.

