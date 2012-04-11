US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23-24 points, or 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, following a 2-percent dive in the previous session that was its second worst performance this year.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.