* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2-4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating after strong gains in the previous session.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 100.67 points, or 1.8 percent on Tuesday at 5,766.95, just below the level at which it started April and after a roller-coaster ride so far this month, led by strength in banking issues as euro zone debt exposure concerns eased following a well-covered Spanish bill auction.

* Brent crude futures held steady above $118 on Wednesday as concerns on the euro zone crisis eased after a successful Spanish debt auction and with a better growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund.

* Copper prices rose in Asian trade on Wednesday, higher with equities on news that South Korea's central bank will buy $300 million in Chinese stocks over the next three months.

* BHP BILLITON The global miner on Wednesday posted sharp drops in iron ore and coal production - key revenue earners for the world's biggest mining house - for the first quarter of 2012 due to bad weather and labour unrest.

* BP The oil firm is looking closely at a project to revive Iraq's northern Kirkuk oilfield, industry sources said on Tuesday, as Baghdad aims to strengthen its position in a dispute with semi-autonomous Kurdistan over ownership of northern Iraqi fields.

* RSA INSURANCE the British insurer is seeking smallish acquisitions to drive growth outside its home market in Britain, but will not make a big, multibillion-dollar splash, the company's chief executive Simon Lee told Reuters on Tuesday.

* UNILEVER The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group will have invested $500 million and built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in 2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.

* C&W WORLDWIDE Tata Communications Ltd has secured bank financing ahead of an April 19 deadline to decide whether to make a bid for London-listed Cable & Wireless Worldwide, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Wednesday.

* PANMURE GORDON The UK stockbroker will on Wednesday announce the appointment of Philip Wale, currently head of rival Seymour Pierce, as its new chief executive, The Financial Times said.

* The Bank of Canada and the Bank of England on Tuesday dismissed as inaccurate a Financial Times report that said Canadian Governor Mark Carney had been approached as a possible candidate to take over as head of Britain's central bank.