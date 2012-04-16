LONDON April 16 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down as much as 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 58.67 points lower on Friday at 5,651.79, having rallied 2 percent over the previous two sessions which almost recouped a sharp 2.2 percent drop at the start of the post-Easter holiday week. It closed for the first time below its level at the start of 2012, led by drops in banks and commodity stocks on rising concern over global growth and European debt.

*Brent crude futures slipped below $120 on Monday after weak growth numbers from China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, and a surge in Spanish borrowing costs triggered worries about global economic growth and demand.

* Front-month Brent crude slipped $1.36 to $119.85 a barrel by 0503 GMT, after settling at $121.21 a barrel on Friday. U.S. oil slipped 79 cents to $102.04 a barrel after settling at $102.83.

* Shanghai copper fell more than 2 percent to a three-month low on Monday, weighed down by recent China data and previous losses in London, where it had tumbled 2.8 percent on Friday to breach psychological support of $8,000 a tonne.

* There is no important economic data due out in the UK on Monday.

* Across the Atlantic monthly retail sales and New York Federal Reserve manfacturing data are both due for release at 1230 GMT. Last month both readings showed a pick up in activity, boosting confidence in the world's biggest economy, and investors will be looking for further improvement after recent data which raised doubts about its sustainability of the recovery.

* Barclays has admitted a second serious error connected to the sale of interest rate swaps as the bank fights claims that it mis-sold hedging products to small and medium-sized business customers, according to the Telegraph.

* Barclays' controversial tax planning business will come under fresh scrutiny in a U.S. court this week over whether a transaction designed by the bank cost the U.S. government more than $1 billion in lost tax receipts, says the Financial Times.

*Lloyds Banking Group : Co-op is close to abandoning its 1.5 billion pound bid for 632 Lloyds bank branches, according to reports.

* Glencore : The Commodities giant has been accused of breaching international law by allowing children as young as 10 to work at one of its mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, says the Telegraph.

* Miners: The diamond industry could acquire another sparkler if private equity house KKR pulls off a plan to merge the gem operations of BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto, according to the Telegraph.

* The world's largest copper miner Codelco has been forced to buy from other miners and traders to meet its deliveries to customers, a rare move that underscores how the mining industry is struggling to lift output to meet demand for the red metal, reports the Finandial Times.

* Tesco has put all new plans for superstores on hold for the next three years as the retail empire takes drastic action to turn around its fortunes, says the Independent.

* The UK's largest residential landlords have warned that their industry has been put at risk by the government's use of punitive stamp duty taxes to curb the practice of buying houses through companies, reports the Financial Times.

* International Airlines : Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic airline will appeal against what it claims was Brussels' "lightning speed" approval last month of the contentious takeover of BMI British Midland by International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways, says various newspapers.

* Evraz : first-quarter consolidated crude steel production rose by 5 percent.

* Polymetal The miner says first-quarter gold prodution was up 24 percent year-on-year, while revenue for the same period rose 64 percent and it is on track to deliver on full-year 2012 gold equivalent production guidance.

* AMEC : The oil services firm says it is on track to meet growth targets and it is confident that this will support double-digit underlying revenue growth in 2012.

* Aveva : The British software firm sees full-year in line after strong second half.

* Cobham : The defence company wins 13 million pounds of radar orders in the first-quarter.

* Pace : The set-top box maker says it has made an 'encouraging' start to year, but profitability in the period continues to be impacted by HDD supply issues.

* Dragon Oil : The oil explorer says it is on track for 15 pct output growth in 2012.

* APR Energy : APR Energy announces contract wins in Mexico, Cyprus as it reports a 70 percent rise in 2011 pro forma adjusted EBITDA.

* Max Petroleum : The oil explorer says Kazakh field larger than first thought.

* Sagenta : The company says revenue will be lower than last year but sees profit in line with the board's expectations.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Written by David Brett)