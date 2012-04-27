* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down around 6 points, or 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, slipping back after three sessions of gains, with euro zone debt concerns heightened by a credit rating downgrade for Spain. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, click on

* Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches to BBB-plus on Thursday and put it on negative outlook, citing expectations that government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

* Worries about prospects for the coming year kept Britons' economic morale in the doldrums in April, with the headline consumer confidence index in a survey conducted by pollster GfK NOP remained at -31 in April, confounding economists' forecasts for a modest improvement to -30.

* No other key British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with U.S. first-quarter GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the April Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey scheduled for 1355 GMT.

* XSTRATA Question marks hang over Qatar's buying in Xstrata. Qatar holds a 7 percent stake in Xstrata, making the Arab state's sovereign wealth fund not only the miner's largest investor after Glencore, but also a potential kingmaker in the two companies' merger and an unknown quantity for its future that investors are desperate to read.

* BARCLAYS The bank's chairman, Bob Diamond will take the unprecedented step of apologising to shareholders over the bank's mishandling of the pay of its top executives at the lender's annual general meeting on Friday, the Daily Telegraph said.

* MAN GROUP Leading shareholders of Europe's biggest hedge fund manager have warned Peter Clarke, chief executive, he must revive the company's fortunes in the coming months or face calls to step down, the Financial Times said.

* BSKYB Rupert Murdoch faces a growing threat to his British media business, after the UK communications regulator Ofcom stepped up its probe into whether BSkyB was a "fit and proper" owner of a broadcasting licence, the Financial Times said.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE U.S. regulators gave the nod to GlaxoSmithKline's Votrient treatment for soft-tissue sarcoma on Thursday, the first new drug in decades to treat patients with this type of cancer.

* The UK blue-chip index rose 29.83 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,748.72 in a choppy session on Thursday, continuing its recovery following big falls on Monday, with advances by oil majors and banks, countering a drop in drugs firm AstraZeneca <A Z N.L> as the earnings season moved up a gear.

* Investors were also bracing for Italy's debt auction on Friday. The country is set to offer up to 6.25 billion euros in bonds, with borrowing costs expected to climb above 5.5 percent for the benchmark 10-year bond. It yielded 5.8 percent on Thursday, up from an auction level of 5.2 percent at the March sale.

* London copper eased on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the downgrade to Spain's credit rating revived fears about the debt-laden euro zone. Copper is heading for its second monthly loss of 1.6 percent.

* Brent crude dropped to trade just above $119 a barrel on renewed fears about the state of euro zone economies, but gains in the previous sessions have put Brent on track for a rise this week after dropping in the last two.

* UK supervisors should have powers to demand more collateral on financial transactions in order to cool down overheated markets, Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker said on Friday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BARCLAYS holds its annual general meeting.

PEARSON holds its annual general meeting.

WPP issues a first-quarter trading update.

AEGIS GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL issues a trading update.

COLT GROUP issues a first-quarter trading update.

COVIDIEN posts second-quarter results.

DCD MEDIA reports first-half results.

ALLIANCE TRUST holds its annual general meeting.

SENIOR holds its annual general meeting.

ULTRA ELECTRONICS holds its annual general meeting.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Susan Fenton)