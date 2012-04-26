LONDON, April 26 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 9.40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,718.89 on Wednesday, shrugging off UK GDP figures showing Britain slipped back into recession and disappointing first-quarter results from drugmaker Glaxosmithkline .

* In terms of domestic macroeconomic data, the CBI's latest distributive trades survey is set for release at 1000 GMT.

* Across the Atlantic, investors will look at U.S. weekly jobless claims data, due at 1230 GMT, and U.S. March pending home sales data, at 1400 GMT.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND is planning to spin off its mergers and acquisitions business to some of its top bankers, sources said, forming a new advisory boutique with anticipated investment from foreign banks without a big footprint in Europe.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ADMIRAL GROUP issues a trading update.

ASTRAZENECA reports first-quarter results.

BARCLAYS issues a trading update.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO issues a trading update.

KAZAKHMYS issues a trading update.

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL reports first-quarter results.

SHIRE reports first-quarter results.

UNILEVER issues a trading update.

WHITBREAD reports full-year results.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Tricia Wright)