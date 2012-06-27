LONDON, June 27 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 22 to 24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according
* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,446.96 points on Tuesday.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as investors
concluded a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to
tackle the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the
region's debt burden.
* In Britain, final first quarter GDP figures are released, along with the
Nationwide house price index. In the United States, durable goods economic data
are due to be published..
* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Qatar, Xstrata's second largest
shareholder, threw a huge roadblock in the way of Glencore's $30 billion
takeover of the mining company on Tuesday, with a surprise demand for better
terms, which could jeopardise the deal.
* STANDARD CHARTERED : Banking group said it expects pretax profit
in the first half of this year to grow by less than 10 percent.
* RBS : British bank may pursue litigation against U.S. software
maker CA Technologies after a software upgrade caused massive disruption for
millions of customers, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
CPP GROUP Trading update
NORTHGATE PLC Preliminary results
BRIGHTSIDE Shareholders meeting
ACTIVE RISK Shareholders meeting
DIAMONDCORP PLC AGM
GLOBAL ENERGY DEVT AGM
C&C GROUP Shareholders meeting
HAMPSON INDUSTRIES Shareholders meeting
HERENCIA RESOURCES AGM
IFG GROUP PLC Shareholders meeting
IMAGINATIK PLC Shareholders meeting
SAFESTORE HOLDINGS H1 results
WALKER GREENBACK Shareholders meeting
