LONDON, June 27 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22 to 24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.69 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,446.96 points on Tuesday.

* Asian shares rose on Wednesday but the euro was capped as investors concluded a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.

* In Britain, final first quarter GDP figures are released, along with the Nationwide house price index. In the United States, durable goods economic data are due to be published..

* GLENCORE /XSTRATA : Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, threw a huge roadblock in the way of Glencore's $30 billion takeover of the mining company on Tuesday, with a surprise demand for better terms, which could jeopardise the deal.

* STANDARD CHARTERED : Banking group said it expects pretax profit in the first half of this year to grow by less than 10 percent.

* RBS : British bank may pursue litigation against U.S. software maker CA Technologies after a software upgrade caused massive disruption for millions of customers, the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

CPP GROUP Trading update

NORTHGATE PLC Preliminary results

BRIGHTSIDE Shareholders meeting

ACTIVE RISK Shareholders meeting

DIAMONDCORP PLC AGM

GLOBAL ENERGY DEVT AGM

C&C GROUP Shareholders meeting

HAMPSON INDUSTRIES Shareholders meeting

HERENCIA RESOURCES AGM

IFG GROUP PLC Shareholders meeting

IMAGINATIK PLC Shareholders meeting

SAFESTORE HOLDINGS H1 results

WALKER GREENBACK Shareholders meeting

