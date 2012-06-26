LONDON, June 26 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index ended down 63.04 points, or 1.1 percent, at 5,450.65 points on Monday, its lowest close in nearly two weeks and its biggest daily fall since June 1.

* Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term debt and deposit ratings for 28 Spanish banks and two issuer ratings, following on the heels of a cut to Spain's sovereign rating to just above junk status earlier this month.

* Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel as short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.  * London copper prices rose for a second session, supported by promising U.S. housing data that calmed worries about the state of the world's top economy.

* Britain's current deficit numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with a public sector net borrowing (PSNB) figure of 14.25 billion pounds forecast for May, up from 12.115 billion pounds in April.

* Across the Atlantic, June U.S. consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey for June.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SERCO GROUP issues a trading update.

PETROFAC issues a trading update.

CARPETRIGHT reports full-year results,

OCADO GROUP unveils first-half results.

STAGECOACH GROUP reports full-year results,

PORVAIR reveals first-half results.

DOMINO PRINTING SCIENCES posts first-half results.

IDOX reveals first-half results.

PRIVATE & COMMERCIAL FINANCE reports full-year results,

ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS holds its annual general meeting.

ASTERAND holds its annual general meeting

FITBUG HOLDINGS holds its annual general meeting.

INTERQUEST GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

MEDITERRANEAN OIL & GAS holds its annual general meeting.

ULTIMA NETWORKS holds its annual general meeting.

