Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11-14 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, extending two sessions of strong gains made on hopes for fresh stimulus measures after surprise action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis from a summit last week.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 69.49 points, or 1.3 percent on Monday at 5,640.64, almost matching Friday's 1.4 percent leap, led by gains in banks and commodity stocks as investors bet on a likely European Central Bank rate cut on Thursday to stimulate the struggling euro zone, and an extension of the Bank of England's quantitative easing policy.

* Copper surged on Tuesday on hopes of further monetary easing, and after a surprise rise in top metals consumer China's services sector Purchasing Managers' Index, which snapped two months of decline to expand at its fastest pace in three months in June.

* The latest survey by the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) showed the purchasing managers' index for the country's non-manufacturing sector rose to 56.7 from 55.2 in May, the best reading since a 10-month high of 58.0 recorded in March.

* Expectations increased for an imminent bank reserve ratio cut in China after a state-owned paper called for such a move in a front-page editorial, saying that a reduction was needed to boost liquidity and stabilise economic growth.

* Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel on Tuesday as escalating tensions between Iran and the West offset concerns that gloomy manufacturing data from China, the United States and Europe will hurt oil demand.

* BARCLAYS - Bob Diamond is threatening to reveal potentially embarrassing details about Barclays' dealings with regulators if he comes under fire at a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday over the Libor rate-setting scandal, according to people close to the bank's chief executive, the Financial Times said.

* Britain's economy remains weak but an upturn in exports to countries outside Europe suggests growth could pick up later this year, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Tuesday.

* Bank of England consumer credit and mortgage lending data for May will be released at 0830 GMT, the same time as June's Markit/CIPS construction PMI.

* Across the Atlantic, June's ISM New York will be released at 1345 GMT, with May factory orders and revised durable goods orders due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PERSIMMON issues a trading update

N BROWN GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

ANITE reports full-year results.

ST. MODWEN PROPERTIES reveals first-half results.

SWEETT GROUP unveils full-year results.

REAL GOOD FOOD posts full-year results.

ORCHID DEVELOPMENTS GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)