* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14-17 points, or as
much as 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, consolidating
after sharp gains in the previous session spurred by bold measures to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* Gains could be limited after tepid Chinese manufacturing data reignited
worries over the outlook for the global economy, with the country's purchasing
managers' index dropping to 50.2 in June from May's 50.4, signalling that growth
in manufacturing sector activity was close to stalling.
* The UK blue-chip index closed up 78.09 points, or 1.4 percent, at 5,571.15
on Friday, led by rallies in risk-sensitive energy, miners, and banking stocks
after a European Union summit unexpectedly produced a raft of measures to tackle
the region's debt crisis.
* On the domestic macro front, UK June Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI is
scheduled for release at 0828 GMT. The main focus for the week will be on a Bank
of England meeting on Thursday, with the central bank poised to flood the market
with another 50 billion pounds of cash, according to a Reuters poll.
* Across the Atlantic, U.S. June Markit manufacturing PMI data is due at
1258 GMT, with U.S. June ISM and U.S. May construction spending data both out at
1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HYDROGEN GROUP issues a trading update.
OMEGA DIAGNOSTICS GROUP reports full-year results.
OPG POWER VENTURES reports full-year results.
