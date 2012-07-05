(Corrects 3rd paragraph to show extra 50 bln would take the QE total to 375 billion pounds and not be on top of 375 billion) * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4-9 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Lacking a lead from Wall Street, which was closed for U.S. Independence Day on Wednesday, investors will be watching for policy moves by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, which both meet later in the day. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed down 3.26 points, or 0.1 percent, on Wednesday at 5,684.47, snapping a three-session rally. * The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee, due to announce its decision at 1100 GMT, is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent. But it is expected to revive its quantitative easing programme with an extra 50 billion pounds of fresh cash taking the total to 375 billion pounds in a bid to revive the flagging British economy just two months after calling a halt to the programme. * The European Central Bank announces its policy decision at 1145 GMT, with the bank widely expected to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75 percent, and some economists saying it may take more emergency measures soon to placate financial markets. * Copper edged lower on Wednesday and metal prices are likely to be pressured by traders cutting long positions given an uncertain global demand outlook, though hopes for more stimulus by major economies to combat slowing growth could put a floor under prices. * Brent crude futures were steady below $100 a barrel in Asian trade on Thursday. * GKN - British engineering group GKN has agreed to buy the aerospace division of the world's number two truck maker Volvo for 633 million pounds to boost the capacity and range of its engine component portfolio to meet booming demand. * AVIVA - The British insurer said it would sell or close 16 underperforming businesses as part of a strategic shake-up aimed at bolstering its finances and reinvigorating its flagging share price. * BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP - The defence group said the 2012/13 financial year has started well and it is confident of meeting expectations for the financial year, with its bid pipeline increased to 13 billion pounds from 9.5 billion pounds in May. * BT - British telecoms regulator Ofcom has proposed controls on the wholesale prices BT charges for products using business leased telecoms lines. * EASYJET - The discount airline reported passenger growth of 9.7 percent in June, with its load factor at 89.9 percent, up 1.6 percentage points. * GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES - The developer said that despite economic turbulence, conditions in London's property markets remain favourable, and its looks to the future with confidence. * DUNELM GROUP - The retailer said it anticipates that its profit before tax for full-the year will be approximately 96 million pounds, above market expectations, with full-year total revenue seen at 603.7 million pounds, and the gross margin expected to increase by approximately 20-30 basis points. * ROBERT WALTERS - The staffing firm reported Q2 gross profit of 47.6 million pounds, down 3 percent year-on-year, and said its second-quarter performance was stable against a deteriorating market. * MCBRIDE - The household products group said its trading profit for the year just ended was in line with its expectations, with full-year revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 1 percent. * CINEWORLD GROUP - The cinemas operator said trading for the first half of the financial year is as expected and in line with previous guidance, with total revenues up 1.1 percent year-on-year in the 26 weeks ended June 28, and it is confident of delivering growth for the year as a whole in line with current market expectations. * WILLIAM SINCLAIR HOLDINGS - The group said demand was below its normal levels due to the weather, and as a result the financial performance of the company will be lower than in the previous year. * BEGBIES TRAYNOR - The firm said its full-year are results in line with market expectations, with adjusted profit before tax of 7.4 million pounds, down from 8.1 million pounds in 2011, with its markets remaining challenging, and it does not anticipate a substantial improvement in the near term. * CUPID - The group said it is confident that it will meet current full year market expectations. * GLENCORE, XSTRATA - Australia's competition watchdog has said it would not oppose commodities trader Glencore's $26 billion takeover of miner Xstrata. * BARCLAYS - Crispin Odey, one of Europe's best-known hedge fund managers, has spotted an opportunity in shares in Barclays amidst the growing scandal over interest rate rigging. * No important British economic data will be released on Thursday. * Across the Atlantic, a trio of data will provide signals for Friday's key U.S. June jobs report, with June Challenger layoffs due at 1130 GMT, ADP National Employment for June scheduled for 1215 GMT, and the latest weekly initial jobless claim numbers released at 1230 GMT. June's ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.