BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners expected to be supported by above-forecast quarterly results from Alcoa, which kicked off the U.S. reporting season overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* Alcoa quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at 5,627.3 as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up for the second-quarter earnings season.
* AFREN : Italy's ENI and Exxon Mobil are both running the slide rule over the Africa-focused oil explorer, the Daily Mail reports, citing market talk. Either one could launch a bid in the region of 2.15 billion pounds cash or 200 pence-plus a share, according to the paper's market report.
* British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for May will be released at 0830 GMT, together with May's global trade figures.
* U.S. July IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
MARKS & SPENCER issues a first-quarter trading update.
ASOS issues a trading update.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP issues an AGM trading update.
INTERSERVE issues a trading update.
SIG issues a trading update.
SMITHS NEWS issues a trading update.
ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES reports full-year results.
BIG YELLOW GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
YOUNG & CO'S BREWERY holds its annual general meeting.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Central Depository Services (India) -says IPO offer opens on June 19 and closes on June 21 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s7I2Cj) Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 8 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decreased $1,215 million to $15,215 million in the week ending June 2, compared to $16,922 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) June 2 Held by the State $15,706.6 $16,921.9 mln -7.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,809.1 mln $4,848.5 mln -0.