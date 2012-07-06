* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-18 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with investors cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, worried that an eccouraging report might lower the chance of another round of policy action in the United States. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Some analysts have upgraded their forecasts for U.S. June non-farm payrolls numbers, due at 1230 GMT, following Thursday's U.S. private sector jobs data which came in much better than expected. The report showed an addition of 176,000 job last month, against a forecast of 105,000.

Credit Agricole revised its prediction for non-farm payrolls numbers to 135,000 from 100,000, while Goldman Sachs increased its forecast to 125,000 from 75,000. A Thomson Reuters survey published earlier this week had predicted an addition of 90,000 workers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 8.16 points higher on Thursday at 5,692.63, off session highs despite moves by central banks in Europe, Britain, and China to boost flagging economies, with underlying worries that the monetary easings show concerns about the global growth outlook.

* Copper fell on Friday, in step with most commodities, as moves by China, the euro zone and Britain to loosen monetary policy to boost growth spooked investors who saw the measures as a sign of growing alarm about the global economic slowdown.

* Crude futures fell more than $1 on Friday to stand below $100 per barrel as stimulus moves by central banks failed to allay investor concerns about demand, although supply worries stemming from a labour dispute in Norway are expected to check losses.

* AB FOODS, PREMIER FOODS - AB Foods has acquired Elephant Atta, the UK's leading ethnic flour brand from Premier Foods for a cash consideration of 34 million pounds.

* AGA RANGEMASTER - The cooker maker said overall revenues and operating profits in the first-half, excluding property profits, were slightly lower year-on-year, although the firm continues to expect revenue and profit growth for the full-year, with encouraging progress in key parts of the group offset by tough market conditions. ID:

* MARSHALLS - The building products group warned that exceptionally poor working conditions experienced in April 2012 continued through to the end of June, with the weather impact resulting in an estimated reduction in sales in the second-quarter of approximately 10 million pounds. Also, in response to macroeconomic uncertainty, Marchalls is implementing a wide range of contingency measures, with the operational restructuring expected to give rise to a one-off cash charge of 7 million pounds.

* FIBERWEB - The group said its first-half underlying operating profit is expected to be in line with the result for the first-half of 2011 for its continuing business , with the trading trends reported earlier this year having continued, and the current outlook for the full-year remains in line with board expectations.

* COASTAL ENERGY - The group said it has signed a small field risk service contract with Petronas.

* GCM RESOURCES - Investors chased the coal miner's shares more than 30 percent higher on Thursday on rumours that the Bangladeshi government had acquired a near-30 percent stake in the firm from Polo Resources, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British wholesale inflation numbers will be released at 1230 GMT, with PPI input numbers seen falling 2.1 percent on the month, and PPI input numbers forecast to be down 0.2 percent.

