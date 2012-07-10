* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with miners expected to be supported by above-forecast quarterly results from Alcoa, which kicked off the U.S. reporting season overnight. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* Alcoa quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.

* Trade data showed China's imports of copper fell 17.5 percent to 346,223 tonnes in June, from 419,741 tonnes in the previous month.

* London copper edged down, weighed down by a fall in China's June copper imports, and caution ahead of the release of China's GDP figures later this week, although some saw a silver lining in recent gloomy data and price falls, hoping these will lead to more steps from central banks to stimulate the global economy.

* Brent crude fell below $99 a barrel on concerns about demand growth after Chinese crude imports weakened in June, while worries over supply disruptions eased as a labour strike in Norway's oil industry ended.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 35.30 points, or 0.6 percent on Monday at 5,627.3 as equities' bright start to the third-quarter continued to fade against a backdrop of waning global growth and as investors geared themselves up for the second-quarter earnings season.

* MARKS & SPENCER - The bellwether British retailer posted its worst underlying quarterly sales performance for three and a half years after womenswear trade was ravaged by the wettest April and June since records began.

* CENTRICA - Maintenance work that has shut down Centrica's South Morecambe gas field since June 14 has been extended by one day until Tuesday, the company said late on Monday.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - The contractor said the overall group trading performance continues to be consistent with its expectations, and it remains confident that 2012 full-year performance will be in line with expectations.

* INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL - The investment group said its assets under management have increased 3.5 percent since the start of the financial year to 11.8 billion euros.

* CENTAMIN - The miner said total gold production at its Sukari gold mine in Egypt was a record 67,422 ounces for the quarter, a 40 percent increase, and it remains on track to deliver its full year production guidance of 250,000 ounces.

* SIG - The group said sales in the first half of the year were flat in constant currency terms, and it expects profitability to be broadly flat compared to the first-half of 2011 with uneven demand patterns experienced so far expected to continue.

* ASOS - The British online fashion retailer posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter retail sales, buoyed by a strong performance in the United States and Australia and an improving UK.

* BWIN.PARTY DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT - The online gaming group said trading in the second quarter was broadly in line with expectations, with solid performances in casino and bingo offset by continued pressures in poker and by a lower than expected gross win margin in sports betting, with clean EBITDA margins in the first half likely to be slightly ahead of expectations.

* BIG YELLOW GROUP - The storage group said total store revenue for its 54 stores was 16.9 million pounds for the quarter, with strong revenue growth ahead of expectations in the quarter to assist in mitigating the impact of value added tax (VAT) changes, and the firm is currently considering its legal options regarding the VAT ruling.

* INTERSERVE - The group said trading was good during the first-half with increased revenues and margins tracking as expected, and it continues to expect stable trading in 2012, in line with market expectations.

* SMITHS NEWS - The firm said it expects its full-year underlying profit before tax to be at the top end of the market range.

* LONDON CAPITAL GROUP - The spread betting group said its first-half adjusted profit before tax will be about 2.0 million pounds versus 3.0 million pounds for the same period last year.

* SINCLAIR IS PHARMA - The group said its total revenue for the year grew by 56 percent to 51.3 million pounds, with like-for-like revenue growth expected to be 11.3 percent for the year.

* DECHRA PHARMA - The firm said revenue for the year ended June 30 was approximately 9.3 percent ahead of the equivalent period last year and although economic conditions remain challenging in a number of territories in which it trades, the group is confident it will report full year results in line with expectations.

* AFREN : Italy's ENI and Exxon Mobil are both running the slide rule over the Africa-focused oil explorer, the Daily Mail reports, citing market talk. Either one could launch a bid in the region of 2.15 billion pounds cash or 200 pence-plus a share, according to the paper's market report.

* British retail sales rose at their fastest annual pace since December during June, boosted by the Jubilee holiday and a warm start to the month, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

* British industrial and manufacturing output numbers for May will be released at 0830 GMT, together with May's global trade figures.

* U.S. July IBD consumer confidence numbers will be released at 1400 GMT.

