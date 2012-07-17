* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16-19 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, rallying on hopes that U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke could open the door to new monetary stimulus measures after more weak U.S. economic data. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 3.70 points, or 0.1 percent on Monday at 5,662.43 led by banks and mining stocks, as concern about the outlook for corporate earnings and weak U.S. retail sales data kept investors cautious.

* Fed chairman Bernanke will present his latest monetary policy report to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday against a background of lacklustre growth at home and a festering sovereign debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly preoccupying U.S. policymakers.

* Brent crude and Copper rose on Tuesday supported by hopes of more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

* RIO TINTO - The miner reported flat iron ore output for the June quarter from a year ago and said it was on track to hit a rate of 283 million tonnes a year by the end of 2013, despite concerns over cooling growth in top metals consumer China.

* HSBC - A "pervasively polluted" culture at HSBC Holdings Plc allowed the bank to act as financier to clients seeking to route shadowy funds from the world's most dangerous and secretive corners, including Mexico, Iran, the Cayman Islands, Saudi Arabia and Syria, according to a scathing U.S. Senate report issued on Monday.

* BARCLAYS - A former Barclays executive, Jerry del Missier, who resigned as chief operating officer two weeks ago said he ordered staff to manipulate interest rates in line with instructions from his then boss, Bob Diamond, providing an account of the scandal apparently at odds with that given by the British bank's former chief executive.

* COVE ENERGY, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - Thailand's PTT E&P is in the box seat to complete a $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc and gain access to massive gas finds off the coast of east Africa after Royal Dutch/Shell bowed out of a five-month bidding war. [ID: nL2E8IGG54]

* WOLSELEY - The plumbing supplies group said it has decided to explore strategic options for the future of its businesses in France, with difficult market conditions in continental Europe continuing. The firm said it has incurred one-off restructuring costs of approximately 20 million pounds since 1 August 2011 and it is likely that these costs will be charged to trading profit.

* BURBERRY GROUP The luxury goods group said it has served notice of its intention to terminate its licence agreement with France's InterParfums from December 31 2012, and upon termination it will pay InterParfums approximately 181 mln euros in cash.

* IG INDEX - The firm reported a 17.3 percent rise in annual revenue, prompting the British spread-betting company's chief executive, Tim Howkins to pledge further investment in its core business.

* HOCHSCHILD MINING - The miner said second-quarter 2012 attributable production was 5.2 million silver equivalent ounces, with first-half attributable production at 10.2 million silver equivalent ounces, and it is on track to deliver its 2012 attributable production target of 20.0 million silver equivalent ounces.

* COMPUTACENTER - The IT services group said first-half group revenue increased by 4 percent on a reported basis and 8 percent in constant currency, with the firm continuing to trade in line with the board's expectations and outlook for the full year . Commputacenter said, however, that the increase in new business comes with significant additional start-up costs which will to impact its 2012 profit.

* COBHAM - The defence group said its Thrane & Thrane Danish unit has been awarded a satellite communications component upgrade for a fleet of 200 US air force C-130J jets in a deal expected to exceed 150 million Danish crowns (15.9 million pounds).

* LAMPRELL - The ol services firm has been awarded a $120.9 million contract to build a fourth Seajacks vessel .

* HENDERSON GROUP - The fund manager said it has acquired Horizon Investment Management France, a privately owned French property asset manager with gross assets of 3 million euros, for an undisclosed purchase price.

* DAIRY CREST - The food producer said, although overall trading in the first quarter has been challenging, expectations for the full year remain unchanged, with first-quarter total sales of four UK key brands increased by 15 percent.

* CSR - The British chipmaker has sold its mobile phone connectivity and location technology to Samsung for $310 million in cash, and the Korean firm will also invest $34.4 million in buying a 4.9 percent stake in CSR at a price of 223 pence a share.

* MONITISE - The firm said it is on track for break-even EBITDA by the end of 2013, with full-year 2012 revenues expected to be approximately $53 million, up from $34 million last year, and gross margins for the year expected to be in the region of 66 percent.

* BTG - The firm raises its full-year 2012 revenue estimate to 190-200 million pounds and said trading in its specialty pharmaceuticals and interventional medicine areas was in line with the board's expectations, with revenue in its licensing and biotechnology business ahead of expectations.

* ITE GROUP - The firm said it continues to trade in-line with management expectations, with revenues in the three months to June 30 at 76.1 million pounds, virtually unchanged from the 79.4 million pounds seen last year , with like-for-like revenues for the third-quarter approximately 3 percent lower than the previous year .

* SKYEPHARMA - The drug firm's Flutiform product has received regulatory approval in Germany, with its launch expected to take place later this year.

* LONDON MINING - The miner said quarterly sales from its from Marampa mine in Sierra Leone was up 36 percent on the previous quarter, and it is ramping up production in 2012.

* PHOENIX GROUP - The debt-laden British life insurer rose on Monday on revived rumours of a possible private equity bid for the company with names such as CVC Capital Partners and Clive Cowdrey's Resolution mentioned as names in the frame, according to various newspaper market reports.

* The private equity firm co-founded by Luke Johnson, the entrepreneur and former chairman of PizzaExpress, has submitted a final-round bid to acquire part of Pizza Hut UK, the Independent said on Tuesday.

* The profitability of retail banking in four of Europe's biggest countries will fall by about 40 percent due to a raft of new regulations if banks do not take measures to mitigate the impact, according to a new stud by management consultancy McKinsey.

* British inflation numbers will be released at 0830 GMT, with June CPI seen falling 0.1 percent on the month, giving an unchanged year-on-year increase of 2.8 percent.

* U.S. inflation numbers will also be released on Tuesday, at 1230 GMT, followed by June industrial output numbers at 1315 GMT, and the July NAHB homebuyers index at 1400 GMT.

