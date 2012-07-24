BRIEF-Kushal Tradelink says incorporation of Kushal Integrated Industrial Park Llp
* Says incorporation of Kushal Integrated Industrial Park LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 24 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 18 points higher, or up 0.3 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 117.90 points, or 2.1 percent lower, on Monday at 5,533.87 points. The FTSE 100 plunged on Monday to its lowest level in three weeks and fell back into the red for the year as fresh euro zone worries hit banks across the continent, while technical charts pointed to further weakness over the summer.
* Data showed China's flash factory purchasing managers index rose in July to its highest level since February, lifted by a pick up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders, sparking a rally in oil and metal prices.
* Late on Monday, Moody's changed its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to 'negative' from 'stable", citing an increased chance that Greece could leave the euro zone, which "would set off a chain of financial sector shocks.
* Asian shares inched higher on Tuesday, helped by improving Chinese manufacturing data, but the euro remained under pressure as surging Spanish borrowing costs stoked fears that the euro zone's fourth-largest economy will be forced to seek a bailout.
* In the United States, monthly home price data is due to be released.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
APR ENERGY Trading update
CARPETRIGHT Q1 trading update
CRODA INTL H1 results
CSR Q2 results
DCD MEDIA Shareholder meeting
DRAGON OIL Trading update
MAN GROUP H1 results
FIDELITY CHINA AGM
GLOBO Trading update
GT PORTLAND ESTATES Trading update
HELICAL BAR AGM
HALMA Trading update and AGM
INTL FERRO METALS Output report
IMPERIAL TOBACCO Trading update
INTL PERSONAL FINANCE Interim results
MORGAN CRUCIBLE CO Interim results
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL Interim results
PACE Interim results
PZ CUSSONS Preliminary results
SCAPA GROUP Holds AGM
VODAFONE GROUP Holds AGM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
