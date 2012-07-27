* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 to 25 points, or
0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, extending the
previous session's strong gains in tandem with leaps on Wall Street and in Asia.
Hopes that central bank meetings next week will take - or at least point to -
more steps to support struggling major economies underpinned the gains. For more
* The UK blue chip index closed up 74.84 points, or 1.4 percent on Thursday
at 5,573.16 Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi pledged
to do whatever was needed to preserve the euro, boosting sentiment among
investors hoping for more decisive action in the single currency's debt crisis.
* BARCLAYS - The British bank apologised for an interest rate
rigging scandal that has rocked it and the banking industry in the past month as
it beat expectations with an underlying half-year profit of more than 4 billion
pounds.
* ANGLO AMERICAN - The miner saw profits drop almost 40 percent in
the first half of the year as faltering global economic growth hit the prices of
key commodities like iron ore and platinum, but failed to bring down costs.
* PEARSON - The British education and publishing group said 2012
was turning out to be tougher than it expected after profit fell by 10 percent
in the first half, although it said it could still achieve growth for the full
year.
* UNITED UTILITIES - Britain's largest listed water utility said
current trading was in line with its expectations to help it report a good
underlying financial performance for 2012-13.
* BURBERRY - The British luxury brand said it had ended talks with
fragrance partner Interparfums over a new agreement and was
looking at other ways of developing its fragrance and beauty business.
* CARPHONE WAREHOUSE - Europe's biggest independent mobile phone
retailer stuck to its full-year forecasts as it posted a less than feared fall
in underlying sales at its main European business, though it cautioned the
prepay market remains weak.
* WILLIAM HILL - Britain's largest bookmaker said it was on track to
meet its full year targets after first half profit before tax rose to 143.3
million pounds ($225 million), in line with forecasts.
* 3I GROUP - The private equity group said it is making progress
with cost-cutting measures as it moves to a new reporting timetable it hopes
will make it more transparent and win back shareholders dissatisfied at years of
poor performance.
* SPECTRIS - The firm said its first-half sales rose 18 percent to
596.7 million pounds, with pretax profit also up 18 percent to 92 million
pounds.
* JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP - The insurance broker says
first-half underlying pretax profit rose 12 percent to 89.4 million pounds.
* A G BARR - The soft drinks firm said recent poor weather will have
had a further negative impact on its market performance although its anticipates
six month sales revenue of around 130 million pounds, a 4.5 percent increase
over the prior year. Assuming no further deterioration in its market, the group
sees further growth and margin improvements in the second-half.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major said it is in talks to buy into
liquefied natural gas producer InterOil Corp's Papua New Guinea
exploration licenses and LNG terminal.
* GLENCORE, one of the world's largest commodities suppliers, has
won approval from Australian regulators for its C$6.1 billion ($6 billion)
takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc.
* JJB SPORTS - The British retailer's chief executive is to step
down just weeks after its new chairman-elect took the reins, the Daily Telegraph
reported on Friday.
* No major British economic data is planned for release on Friday, so
investors will focus on a batch of U.S. pointers, with the second reading for
second-quarter U.S. GDP due at 1230 GMT, and the final reading of the July
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment report scheduled for 1355 GMT.
