* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-7 points, or as much
as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying
after sharp falls in the previous session, with all eyes on the key July U.S.
jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
* U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 100,000 in July, after an
80,000 increase in June, with the unemployment rate seen static at 8.2 percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed 50.52 points, or 0.9 percent lower on
Thursday at 5,662.30, retreating from a three-month high hit earlier in the
session, after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected
stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
* London copper steadied on Friday but was still set for its biggest
weekly loss in two months as European Central Bank inaction disappointed markets
and worries over global growth dragged on the outlook for metals, and after some
mixed data from top metals consumer China.
* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector
fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Growth in new orders eased, although construction services jumped.
A rival services purchasing managers' index (PMI), sponsored by HSBC, headed
in the opposite direction, rising to 53.1 in July from a 10-month low of 52.3 in
June. It showed new orders picking up, albeit at a below-trend pace.
* Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on concerns over
supply from the Middle East and the North Sea, though worries over a slowing
global economy capped gains.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest miner said on Friday it would
take a $2.84 billion writedown on the value of the U.S. Fayetteville shale gas
assets it bought in 2011 and a further $450 million writedown for Australian
nickel assets, sending its shares down over 2 percent in Australian trading.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - IAG unit British Airways and eight
other airlines received final court approval in New York on Thursday for a
settlement agreement on a six-year-old antitrust class action suit that accused
the carriers of fixing cargo shipping prices.
* Britain's economy will shrink this year and any meaningful recovery will
remain elusive until 2014 as the euro zone debt crisis and the government's
spending cuts weigh heavily on the country's prospects, the National Institute
for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Friday.
* On the domestic data front, the Markit/CIPS British service sector PMIs
for July will be unveiled at 0828 GMT, with a reading of 51.5 forecast, up from
51.3 in the previous month.
* July's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND reports first-half results.
RENTOKIL INITIAL posts first-half results.
INMARSAT unveils second-quarter results.
NOVAE GROUP delivers first-half results.
