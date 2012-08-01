LONDON Aug 1 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5-7 points, or 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed down 45.97 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,647.66, on Tuesday, halting a three-day rally, as the UK's benchmark index was weighed on by worries the European Central Bank may not deliver enough stimulus this week to tackle a global economic slowdown, as comments by German policymakers further dented expectations.

The FTSE 100, however, ended July up 2 percent.

* China's official factory purchasing managers' index fell to an eight-month low of 50.1 in July, suggesting the sector is barely growing, while a rival HSBC survey indicated the more market-sensitive private sector is starting to recover.

* Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel, and London copper dropped to its lowest in almost a week after the manufacturing data from China, a top consumer of commodities fell short of expectations, while fading hopes for monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe also dragged down prices.

* There is a deluge of July PMI data due out across the globe on Wednesday, including UK manufacturing PMI scheduled for release at 0828 GMT. The market is expecting the data to show further contraction in the sector with the figure forecast to be 48.5, down from 48.6 in June, according to a Thomson Reuters poll, highlighting the impact from worsening global macro economic conditions.

July's U.S. manufacturing PMI is scheduled for release at 1400 GMT with the sector predicted to have expanded to 50.2, up from 49.7 in June, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

* Also in the U.S., ahead of key non-farm payrolls on Friday, investors will look for clues as to the health of the employment market with ADP National Employment data for July due out at 1215 GMT. The figure is expected to be 120,000, down from 176,000 in June.

A poor showing in any one of those pieces of data will increase the spotlight on the Federal Reserve, which holds a press conference at 1815 GMT on Wednesday following its latest two-day monetary policy meeting, albeit with hopes fading that the Fed will introduce some form of stimulus to revive a flagging economy.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The Asia-focused bank reported a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, its slowest for the period in a decade, as a slowdown in key markets such as India crimped growth in businesses like wealth management.

* RIO TINTO - The global miner is cutting staff in Australia and closing its Sydney office as it battles falling commodity prices and threats to demand from Europe's debt crisis.

