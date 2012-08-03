* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 4-7 points, or as much
as 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, steadying
after sharp falls in the previous session, with all eyes on the key July U.S.
jobs data, due at 1230 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* U.S. non-farm payrolls are forecast to rise by 100,000 in July, after an
80,000 increase in June, with the unemployment rate seen static at 8.2 percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed 50.52 points, or 0.9 percent lower on
Thursday at 5,662.30, retreating from a three-month high hit earlier in the
session, after the European Central Bank failed to deliver widely expected
stimulus measures to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
* London copper steadied on Friday but was still set for its biggest
weekly loss in two months as European Central Bank inaction disappointed markets
and worries over global growth dragged on the outlook for metals, and after some
mixed data from top metals consumer China.
* China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the services sector
fell to 55.6 in July from 56.7 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
Growth in new orders eased, although construction services jumped.
A rival services purchasing managers' index (PMI), sponsored by HSBC, headed
in the opposite direction, rising to 53.1 in July from a 10-month low of 52.3 in
June. It showed new orders picking up, albeit at a below-trend pace.
* Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday on concerns over
supply from the Middle East and the North Sea, though worries over a slowing
global economy capped gains.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - The part-nationalised bank said it had
dismissed a number of employees for misconduct as a result of its investigations
into an interest rate rigging scandal, as it reported a first half operating
profit of 1.83 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), down from 1.97 billion the year
before.
* BHP BILLITON - The world's biggest miner said on Friday it would
take a $2.84 billion writedown on the value of the U.S. Fayetteville shale gas
assets it bought in 2011 and a further $450 million writedown for Australian
nickel assets, sending its shares down over 2 percent in Australian trading.
* INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP - Europe's fourth-biggest airline
group by market value, formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, cuts
its full-year profit guidance citing a poor performance from its Spanish unit
and rising fuel costs, as it reported an operating loss of 253 million euros
($307.6 million) in the six months to the end of June compared to a profit of 88
million euros in the same period a year ago
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE - The drugs maker has completed its $3 billion
acquisition of long-time biotech partner Human Genome Sciences, after
buying all the outstanding shares for $14.25 each in cash
* ASTRAZENECA - The drug maker's switch to a new
administrative system at its factory in Sodertalje in Sweden, which has led to
output problems, has to date cost 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($220 million),
Swedish radio reported on Friday.
* RENTOKIL INITIAL - The British cleaning-to-pest control firm said
profit rose 7 percent for the first half of 2012, helped by lower costs, and
that it expects its beleaguered parcel business City Link to return to
profitability in the fourth quarter.
* INMARSAT - The satellite company said it had returned its core
maritime business to growth, helped by strong subscriber uptake for its
broadband terminals and price changes, as its first-half revenue edged up by $1
million to $684 million, while core earnings, excluding contributions from
LightSquared, were slightly down at $332 million.
* Britain's economy will shrink this year and any meaningful recovery will
remain elusive until 2014 as the euro zone debt crisis and the government's
spending cuts weigh heavily on the country's prospects, the National Institute
for Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said on Friday.
* On the domestic data front, the Markit/CIPS British service sector PMIs
for July will be unveiled at 0828 GMT, with a reading of 51.5 forecast, up from
51.3 in the previous month.
* July's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Tricia Wright)