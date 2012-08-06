LONDON Aug 6 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 2 points lower, or down just 0.05 percent on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, as markets digested Friday's upbeat U.S. data and the fallout of a European Central Bank meeting last week. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 124.98 points, or 2.2 percent, at 5,787.28 points on Friday, as better-than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls helped markets recover their appetite for risk.

* Asian shares rallied to a three-month high as the data added to hopes for bolder European action on the debt crisis underpinned investor appetite for risk.

* The euro scaled a one-month high against the dollar on Monday in choppy trading as traders unwound bearish bets on the single currency.

* Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel as a recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook for oil demand.

* In Britain, BRC retail sales and Halifax house prices data are due to be published.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco is considering a bid for Citizens, the British state-controlled lender's American unit, the Sunday Times reported without citing sources.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL is pulling some of its funds out of European banks over fears stirred by the euro zone's mounting debt crisis, The Times reported on Monday.

* JJB : The Daily Telegraph reported leading shareholders could force through a major restructuring of the sports goods retailer after losing patience with management over the company's poor performance.

* A four-year investigation into possible manipulation of the silver market looks likely to be dropped by U.S. regulators, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

XSTRATA : Mining group said Qatar had raised its stake in the company to 11.282 percent.

EASYJET : Budget airline reported an 8 percent rise in July passenger numbers.

CATLIN : Insurer returned to profit at H1.

HMV : Confirmed that finance director David Wolffe is to leave the group.

MORGAN SINDALL : Reported a 4 percent rise in H1 profits.

FALKLAND OIL & GAS : Company announced a farm-out agreement with Noble Energy and the start of its Loligo well operations.

HERITAGE OIL : Company said it saw its OLM deal completing in the second half of the year.

WS ATKINS : Awarded Cardiff re-signalling contracts.

TELECITY : Reported a 26.6 percent rise in H1 earnings.

TOUCHSTONE GOLD : Signed a deal with Atlantis to set up a Colombia venture.

