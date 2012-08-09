Banks, utilities steady European shares ahead of UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
LONDON Aug 9 * Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 19 points, or 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, as data showing a drop in China's consumer inflation fuelled expectation of further policy easing to boost growth.
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Recasts, adds quotes and detail)
NEW DELHI, June 7 India's cabinet approved a plan on Wednesday to publicly list state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to fund its ambitious renewable energy development programmes.