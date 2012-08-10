(Corrects the business of Titan Europe in seventh bullet)

* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17-20 points, or 0.4 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating from four-month highs with miners expected to fall back following poor trade data from China, the world's biggest consumer of metals.

* Figures showed China's exports grew just 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier, much weaker than market expectations for an 8.6 percent rise, while imports grew only 4.7 percent, against predictions for a 7.2 percent gain.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 5.59 points, or 0.1 percent on Thursday at 5,851.51 a fresh four-month closing peak in choppy, thin trading supported by strength in banking stocks led a further rebound in Standard Chartered, although chart support for further gains in the near term looked weak.

* GKN - The British engineer said on Friday it would invest over 12 million pounds ($18.8 million) to increase capacity at its Birmingham and Telford facilities in central England to support its role as a supplier to automotive brands. [ID:nL6E8J9GY9

* COBHAM - The defence contractor has been awarded an $65 million contract for wideband global satcom satellite components from Boeing.

* DIXONS RETAIL - Europe's second biggest electricals retailer said on Friday it would take full ownership of online business PIXmania after agreeing to buy out the minority interest of its founders.

* TITAN EUROPE PLC - Titan International launches a recommended 128.1 pence per share cash offer for the British wheelmaker, valuing the firm overall at around 112.2 million pounds.

* FLYBE GROUP - Europe's largest regional airline, on Friday cut its full year revenue target due to the impact of continued weak consumer markets and stubbornly high oil prices.

* STANLEY GIBBONS - The stamp and coins firm posted an 8 percent rise in first-half profit before tax to 1.8 million pounds, on sales of 14.7 million pounds, down 2 percent.

* UK COAL - The coal miner said its first-half revenue fell 23 percent to 198.3 million pounds as a result of significantly lower sales volumes, leading to an operating loss before non-trading exceptional items of 6.0 million pounds, a turnaround from a 35.2 million profit at the same stage last year. The firm said it has reached an agreement in principle with key economic stakeholders on its planned restructuring.

* YELL GROUP - The Office Of Fair Trading said undertakings given by Yell Group relating to its Yellow Pages business may no longer be appropriate, and the Competition Commission should consider whether Yell Group should be released from them.

* British wholesale inflation numbers for July will be released at 0830 GMT, with PPI input see rising 1.5 percent month-on-month, after a 2.2 percent drop the previous month, and PPI output seen up 0.1 percent for the month, after a 0.4 percent decline in June.

* Across the Atlantic, July's Federal Budget will be published after the London close at 1800 GMT, with July U.S. import and export prices to be released at 1230 GMT.

