* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 to 24 points, or 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, recovering much of the previous session's decline in tandem with gains in Asia on continuing hopes for central bank action to aid stuttering global growth.

* China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday said the economy was having its longest run of falling inward investment growth and the trade outlook for 2012 was worsening, bolstering hopes that Beijing would soon roll out more pro-growth policies.

* Expectations for further stimulus in China grew on Wednesday after Premier Wen Jiabao said the country continued to face "headwinds" despite cooling inflation, with market participants saying an imminent cut in bank reserve ratios was likely.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 31.74 points, or 0.5 percent on Wednesday at 5,833.04, in sluggish volumes as weakness in index heavyweights such as miners, tobaccos and Vodafone outstripped gains in financials.

* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is pursuing a collective settlement with other U.S. authorities after agreeing to pay $340 million to New York's financial regulator under mounting pressure from shareholders.

* HSBC - The global bank has handed over details of current and former employees to the U.S. authorities, it confirmed on Wednesday, as part of a tax probe that almost sank rival bank UBS in 2009. As a result the bank could now face legal action from individuals whose details have been revealed, lawyers representing them said.

* BHP BILLITON - The global miner said on Thursday jobs could go at its Australian coal mines as the company faces a deteriorating global market, the latest sign of global miners scaling back due to slowing industrial activity in China.

* INFORMA : Shares in the publisher of shipping guide Lloyds list rose on Wednesday as rumours did the rounds that the firm was the focus of a possible 600 pence a share bid, with Germany's Axel Springer, one of the largest multimedia companies in Europe, and private equity groups Apax and Carlyle thought to be looking at the firm, according to the Daily Mail market report.

* British retail sales numbers for July will be released at 0830 GMT, with the figure seen down 0.1 percent month-on-month, after a 0.1 percent rise in June, leading to a annualised increase of 1.4 percent, down from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

* U.S. July housing starts are due at 1230 GMT, together with the latest weekly initial jobless claims, with August's Philly Fed index due at 1400 GMT.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS posts first-half results.

CINEWORLD GROUP reports first-half results.

PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR unveils first-half results.

XAAR delivers first-half results.

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL issues a first-quarter trading update.

IGAS ENERGY holds its annual general meeting.

TRIAD GROUP holds its annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)