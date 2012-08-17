* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10-16 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with the stock market likely to be volatile in early trade due to the monthly futures and options expiries at around 0915 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 5,834.51 on Thursday, around 50 points below an intra-day peak hit on Tuesday, with investors unwilling to push the market further pending harder evidence that policymakers will deliver more long-awaited stimulus.

* Late on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, pressing her European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration of fiscal policies, while saying time was running short.

* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so investors' macro attention will be directed across the Atlantic to the first reading of the August Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT, and July U.S. lead indicators at 1400 GMT.

* BRITVIC - Traders on Thursday noted talk of a possible break-up cash bid of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), or 450 pence a share for the under-pressure soft drinks group, with drinks giant Diageo or a private equity consortium headed by Permira both mentioned as possible bidders, together with food giant Unilever, the Daily Mail's market report said.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PENNON GROUP issues a trading update.

RANK GROUP posts full-year results.

