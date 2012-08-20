* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat according to
* The UK blue chip index closed up 17.91 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,852.42
on Friday, virtually flat on the week.
* Copper fell on Monday after last week's optimism over the euro zone eased,
leading investors to take a pause in buying riskier assets as they gauge the
euro zone's impact on global economic growth and metals demand.
* Brent crude futures inched up to more than $114 a barrel after the United
States ran into opposition to its plan for a release of strategic petroleum
reserves, while hopes for a revival in North Sea crude output also limited
gains.
* BARCLAYS - Company culture at Barclays was "deeply flawed" and
the Bank of England's hand in ditching its chief executive Bob Diamond was hard
to justify, a UK parliamentary report into the "disgraceful" rigging of Libor
interest rates said on Saturday.
* GLENCORE - The commodities trader, weeks from a key shareholder
vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, is set to stick to its $30 billion offer next
week when it reports first-half profits dented by falling prices - dashing hopes
of an improved offer for now.
* G4S - The security firm is set to pull out of Pakistan amid an
increasingly hostile environment for foreign security companies, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
* LONMIN - Striking workers at the world's No. 3 platinum producer
South African mine, where 44 people have been killed in a week of violence, face
possible dismissal if they do not return to work on Monday, a company
spokeswoman said.
* BOVIS HOMES GROUP - The homebuilder said its profit before tax
doubled to 16 million pounds in the first half of the year, compared to the same
period one year earlier.
* AMLIN - The insurance firm reported a first-half pretax profit of
184.5 million firms, compared to a 192.3 million loss one year earlier, and said
it expected the remainder of 2012 to confirm a return to attractive levels of
profitability.
* UK House Prices fell 2.4 percent month on month in August, Rightmove data
showed.
* Britons reported the smallest deterioration in their finances in 20 months
in August, as their debt levels stopped rising and fears of being laid off
eased, suggesting that consumers could yet be in the mood to help pull the
economy out of recession, according to a Markitt survey.
