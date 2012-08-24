GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits 7-month low, stocks, oil retreat as caution reigns
* Asia ex-Japan stocks subdued, Nikkei stumbles on stronger yen
* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 8 to 10 points, or as much as 0.2 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers, hurt by worries over global growth and as investors scale back expectations of a new round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve following comments made by a Fed member.
* Asia ex-Japan stocks subdued, Nikkei stumbles on stronger yen
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------