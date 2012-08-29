* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-12 points, or 0.2
percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the twin
factors of concern over global growth and hopes for central bank stimulus action
to relieve those worries continue to occupy investors minds. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.89 points or 0.02 percent at 5,775.71
on Tuesday , having ending unchanged in the previous sessionm o Friday, stuck
within a tight 30-point trading range from a session low of 5,749 to a high of
5,779.
* Copper steadied on Wednesday after briefly breaching support levels in the
prior session as investors stuck to safe range-trading ahead of Friday's meeting
of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday
on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare U.S.
Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage.
* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has
opposed the terms of commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover
of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, without citing
sources. Norway joins Qatar whose own sovereign wealth fund investment arm
demanded improved terms and threatened to vote against the deal.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner said late on Tuesday that Norges
Bank has bought a 3 pct stake in the company.
* BP - The British oil company is looking to sell an inaugural
Australian dollar bond issue in a rare "kangaroo" offer, bringing a fresh
industrial face to a market crowded with financial and sovereign borrowers.
* PETROFAC - The British firm said after the close on Tuesday that
it is the selected bidder for the integrated production service contract to
develop the Arenque contract area, offshore Mexico.
* British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg called on Wednesday for an
emergency tax on Britain's wealthiest people while the country fights an
"economic war".
* No important British economic pointers will be released on Wednesday so
investors will focus on a batch of U.S. data, including the first revision to
U.S. second-quarter GDP numbers, due at 1230 GMT, July pending home sales at
1400 GMT, and the latest Fed Beige book, published after the London close at
1800 GMT.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.75 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Glencore, Xstrata, Croda International
, and Legal & General all trading withour entitlement to their
latest dividend payment.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTOFAGASTA posts first-half results.
SERCO GROUP reports first-half results.
ARK THERAPEUTICS GROUP unveils first-half results.
ANT delivers first-half results.
DRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES reveals first-half results.
CORIN GROUP posts first-half results.
HANSTEEN HLDG reveals first-half results.
MATTIOLI WOODS delivers full-year results.
SERVICEPOWER TECHNOLOGIES unveils first-half results.
CORAL PRODUCTS holds its annual general meeting.
GREEN COMPLIANCE holds its annual general meeting.
OPSEC SECURITY GROUP holds its annual general meeting.
