* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6-12 points, or 0.2
percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, as the twin
dilemmas of concern over global growth and hopes for central bank stimulus
action to relieve those worries continue to occupy investors minds. For more on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.89 points or 0.02 percent at 5,775.71
on Tuesday , having ending unchanged in the previous sessionm o Friday, stuck
within a tight 30-point trading range from a session low of 5,749 to a high of
5,779.
* Copper steadied on Wednesday after briefly breaching support levels in the
prior session as investors stuck to safe range-trading ahead of Friday's meeting
of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
* Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday
on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare U.S.
Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage.
* ANTOFAGASTA - The Chilean copper miner posted a drop of more than
7 percent in first-half profit, as falling prices and higher exploration costs
dented the impact of increased production from its challenging Esperanza
project.
* GLENCORE, XSTRATA - A Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has
opposed the terms of commodities trader Glencore's proposed $30 billion takeover
of miner Xstrata, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, without citing
sources. Norway joins Qatar whose own sovereign wealth fund investment arm
demanded improved terms and threatened to vote against the deal.
* BHP BILLITON - The global miner said late on Tuesday that Norges
Bank has bought a 3 pct stake in the company.
* BP - The British oil company is looking to sell an inaugural
Australian dollar bond issue in a rare "kangaroo" offer, bringing a fresh
industrial face to a market crowded with financial and sovereign borrowers.
* SERCO GROUP - The outsourcing group posted in-line first-half
adjusted pretax profit, excluding exceptional items, of 102.1 million pounds and
said it expected to deliver another year of good organic revenue, boosted by
pr eviously announced contract wins.
* OPHIR ENERGY - The explorer posted a first-half loss of US$24.4
million, after a seeing a US$6.1 million profit n the previous year, with the
loss a result of costs due to its listing and associated regulatory and
corporate costs.
* CHIME COMMUNICATIONS - The firm said that despite difficult
economic conditions, the long term outlook for the group remains very good as it
posted a 47 percent jump in first-half profit before tax to 10.9 million pounds.
* 888 HOLDINGS - The British online gaming company said its
first-half earnings nearly doubled, helped by the strong growth of its casino
and poker products, leading the firm to reinstate its interim dividend.
* PETROFAC - The British firm said after the close on Tuesday that
it is the selected bidder for the integrated production service contract to
develop the Arenque contract area, offshore Mexico.
* British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg called on Wednesday for an
emergency tax on Britain's wealthiest people while the country fights an
"economic war".
* No important British economic pointers will be released on Wednesday so
investors will focus on a batch of U.S. data, including the first revision to
U.S. second-quarter GDP numbers, due at 1230 GMT, July pending home sales at
1400 GMT, and the latest Fed Beige book, published after the London close at
1800 GMT.
* Ex-dividend factors will knock 1.75 points off the FTSE 100 index on
Wednesday, with Glencore, Xstrata, Croda International
, and Legal & General all trading withour entitlement to their
latest dividend payment.
