* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.4 percent, or 78.38 points, higher at
5,820.45 points on Monday.
* European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain was ready to
request a bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend, but Germany
had signalled that it should hold off.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defense
of the central bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying its
actions are necessary to support a flagging economic recovery.
* In Britain, Nationwide house price data for September is due to be
released. Euro zone producer prices data is also due out, along with U.S.
domestic cars sales figures..
* London copper eased on Tuesday after gaining for three sessions with
holidays in top consumer China this week keeping trade thin, although an
unexpected glimmer of expansion from the U.S. manufacturing sector cushioned
prices.
* Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel as investors weighed a
weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the continuing
potential for supply risks.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Banks must undergo a wholesale change in
their culture and refocus their behavior on meeting the needs of customers to
restore trust in the industry, Stephen Hester, chief executive of
part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland, said on Monday.
* BAE SYSTEMS : EADS and BAE Systems battled to save their
$45 billion merger plan from the crossfire of competing interests on Monday as
governments and shareholders staked out positions in talks aimed at creating the
world's biggest arms firm.
* Paul Volcker, the former U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, will appear before
Britain's Commission of Banking Standards this month, Andrew Tyrie, chairman of
the commission, said in the Financial Times on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ANTISOMA PRELIM
BABCOCK TRADING
ST IVES PRELIM
WOLSELEY PRELIM
