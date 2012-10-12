* Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 15 to 18 points, or
0.3 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, retreating after a
strong rise in the previous session after Wall Street pared its gains to end
flat and Asian markets fell overnight. For more on the factors affecting
* The UK blue chip index closed up 53.04 points, or 0.9 percent on Thursday
at 5,829.75, ending a three session losing streak, led by gains in commodity and
financial stocks as investors' risk appetite improved after a fall in U.S.
jobless. But over the week so far the blue chip index is still 0.7 percent
lower.
U.S. blue chips were up 0.3 percent by London's close but ended down
0.1 percent as enthusiasm over the U.S. jobs news was undermined by a drop in
Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling.
* Banks will be in focus as JPMorgan Chase & Co.< JPM.N> and Wells Fargo
both kick off the U.S. sector's third-quarter reporting season on
Friday.
* London copper slipped on Friday, and was set for a 1 percent
weekly loss, as traders awaited China's latest trade data due over the weekend
to gauge the economic health of the world's top metals consumer.
* Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, trading near
four-week highs and on course for its biggest weekly gain in two months,
supported by tensions between Turkey and Syria, lower output at North Sea
oilfields and the upbeat U.S. data.
* Britain must be ready to adopt more unconventional measures so that debt
cutting and the euro zone crisis do not crimp economic growth for years,
Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said in a speech to financial
leaders on Thursday.
* No important British economic data will be released on Friday, so
investors will look across the Atlantic for macro direction to U.S. wholesale
inflation numbers, due at 1230 GMT. September PPI is seen up 0.7 percent on the
month, to give an annualised increase of 1.8 percent, down from 2.0 percent in
August.
The provisional Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for
October will be released at 1355 GMT, with a reading of 78.0 forecast, down from
78.3 in the previous month.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN issues a trading update.
COMPUTACENTER issues a trading update.
TRAVIS PERKINS issues a trading update.
PORVAIR issues a trading update.
