Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 to 30 points higher, or
as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* On Friday, Britain's benchmark share index climbed to its highest level
in more than four years on Friday, as investors overlooked domestic economic
weakness to snap up mining stocks exposed to the growing Chinese economy.
* XSTRATA /GLENCORE : South African power utility Eskom has
withdrawn its objections to commodities trader Glencore's takeover of miner
Xstrata, removing one of the potential hurdles to the $33 billion deal.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
PEARSON issues a trading update.
AFREN has a trading update
CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP posts first-half results
JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD holds its annual general meeting
