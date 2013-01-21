Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 to 30 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* On Friday, Britain's benchmark share index climbed to its highest level in more than four years on Friday, as investors overlooked domestic economic weakness to snap up mining stocks exposed to the growing Chinese economy.

* XSTRATA /GLENCORE : South African power utility Eskom has withdrawn its objections to commodities trader Glencore's takeover of miner Xstrata, removing one of the potential hurdles to the $33 billion deal.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PEARSON issues a trading update.

AFREN has a trading update

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP posts first-half results

JOHN LEWIS OF HUNGERFORD holds its annual general meeting

