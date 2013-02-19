LONDON Feb 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 2-4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,318.19 points on Monday.
* No important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday.
* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. February NAHB housing index will be released
at 1500 GMT.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP reports full-year results
DRAX GROUP reports full-year results
AZ ELECTRONIC MATERIALS SA reports full-year results
MORGAN SINDALL GROUP reports full-year results
BRAMMER reports full-year results
HARDIDE holds its annual general meeting
