LONDON Feb 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2-4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 10.07 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,318.19 points on Monday.

* No important domestic economic data will be released on Tuesday.

* Across the Atlantic, the U.S. February NAHB housing index will be released at 1500 GMT.

* InterContinental Hotels Group, the world's biggest hotelier, posted an 11 percent rise in 2012 profit, underpinned by a strong U.S. business and expansion in developing markets.

* Anglo American Workers at Anglo American Platinum's Rustenburg operations in South Africa are likely to stay away from work on Tuesday following violence at the mine the previous day, a spokeswoman for the company said.

* BAE Systems Pressure on the global defence industry was laid bare as arms sales fell for the first time since the mid 1990s, while BAE Systems slipped to third from second in a league table of the biggest arms makers, the Telegraph said.

* Drax Group, the owner of one of Europe's biggest coal-fired power stations, reported full-year earnings in line with views.

* AZ Electronic Materials SA said its full-year adjusted pretax profit was flat.

* Morgan Sindall Group reported a drop in its full-year profit.

* Brammer unveiled record revenue and lifted its dividend.

