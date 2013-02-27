LONDON Feb 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5 to 6 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 ended down 84.93 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,270.44 on Tuesday, its lowest close since Feb. 8, with weak banks and commodity stocks sending Britain's top shares to a more than two-week closing low on Tuesday after an inconclusive election result in Italy revived euro zone debt crisis concerns.

* Ex-divs will take 1.8 points off the index, as only Diageo trades without entitlement to its latest divdend payout.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke strongly defended the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus before Congress on Tuesday, aiding strong gains in U.S. stock markets after Europe's close, nearly a week after the Federal Reserve's minutes showed that some officials were considering slowing or stopping their stimulus programme, sparking the biggest fall in the FTSE 100 since July.

* BANKS - The European parliament and EU states could agree on Wednesday to impose caps on bankers' bonuses, as negotiations to introduce a cap on bankers' bonuses in the European Union resume a week after European lawmakers and ambassadors from countries failed to reach a deal.

* BP - A senior executive insisted that blame for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster should be shared after hearing claims that BP profits above safety in the first day of court testimony over the case.

* LLOYDS - The Co-Operative Bank's deal to buy more than 600 branches from Lloyds Banking Group is under threat as the Co-op faces a 1 billion pound capital hole, the Financial Times reported.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest retailer will pay a reduced 6.5 million pound penalty to the UK's competition watchdog, after the parties reached a settlement on a price-fixing probe.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY: BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC reports first half results CHEMRING GROUP PLC gives a trading update CARILLION PLC announces preliminary results HENDERSON GROUP PLC reports final results INTU PROPERTIES PLC announces preliminary results INTERSERVE PLC provides preliminary results ITV PLC reports final results JAZZTEL PLC announces results for fourth quarter trade OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC releases preliminary results PETROFAC LTD reports preliminary results PROMETHEAN WORLD PLC announces preliminary results RESTAURANT GROUP PLC reports preliminary results SEGRO PLC releases final results SYNECTICS PLC announces preliminary results WEIR GROUP PLC reports preliminary results

