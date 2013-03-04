LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down between 26 and 48 points, or 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,378.60 on Friday, after strong sentiment data out of the United States helped the FTSE 100 to close higher on the first trading day of the month for the ninth month in a row.

* HSBC - Europe's biggest bank is expected to announce a near $23 billion annual profit on Monday, although Sky News reports that both HSBC and Standard Chartered are set to cut bonus payouts after U.S. fines.

* A sell-off in Chinese equities dragged Asian shares down sharply on Monday, as worries surfaced that Beijing may tighten its grip on the property sector.

* In the United States, President Barack Obama signed an order to put into effect the first across-the-board budget cuts, called the "sequester", after he and congressional leaders failed to find an alternative budget plan, with traders citing the cuts as taking equity markets lower.

* The Japan government's nominee to be the next central bank governor outlined more forceful policy prescriptions on Monday to finally defeat deflation, saying he would not set any limits on the amount of cash the Bank of Japan pumps into the economy.

* Private equity firm CVC is in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal said on Sunday.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

FOREIGN & COLONIAL INVESTMENT announces preliminary results

AMLIN PLC reports preliminary results

BANK OF IRELAND announces preliminary results

BRITISH POLYTHENE INDUSTRIES PLC releases preliminary results

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT GROUP has a third quarter trading update

CLS HOLDINGS PLC provides final results

FBD HOLDINGS PLC announces preliminary results

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC reports final results

INTERTEK GROUP PLC releases preliminary results

KELLER GROUP PLC announces preliminary results

SAGENTIA GROUP PLC gives preliminary results

TRISTEL PLC reports first half results

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC announces preliminary results

