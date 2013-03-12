LONDON, March 12 (Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 20.05 points or 0.3 percent at 6,503.63 on Monday, extending gains after the U.S. S&P 500 hit its strongest intraday levels since late 2007, continuing to draw comfort from Friday's forecast-beating U.S. jobs data.

* Data is thin on the ground on Tuesday, with January trade balance and industrial production figures for Britain due out at 0930 GMT.

* British house prices dipped further in the three months ending in February, but the outlook for the year ahead picked up strongly, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* China's refined copper production dropped 1.8 percent in February on the month as smelter operations slowed due to a dip in consumption over the Lunar New Year holiday, extending a fall in January from a record high, official data showed on Tuesday.

* RIO TINTO : The global miner has slowed progress of its multi-billion investment in Guinea's untapped Simandou iron ore deposit and slashed staff, government sources in the West African country said on Monday.

* UK BANKS: Britain will resist calls to impose far stricter rules on how much banks can leverage their capital for investments and lending, insisting that there is no need to do so before 2018.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : The UK lender is sounding out some of Britain's biggest investment firms on their appetite for a stock market listing of the bank's small business lending arm, investor sources close to the talks said.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The UK plans to sell 20 percent of wealth manager St James's Place to focus on core banking and respond to regulatory pressure to strengthen its capital.

* BP : The oil major's 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, completed the restart of a 102,500 bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit over the weekend, sources familiar with operations at the refinery said on Monday.

* HOMESERVE sprang a leak on Monday with rumours that the group, which insures nearly 3million customers in the UK against burst pipes, broken down boilers and problems with electrical appliances, is about to get hit with a hefty fine from the Financial Services Authority, according to the Daily Mail Market report.

