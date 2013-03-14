Italy outperforms European shares after GDP surprise
Akzo Nobel falls as PPG drops bid plans
Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 closed down 29.12 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,481.50 on Wednesday after failing to break above its January 2008 high at around 6,534 the previous day - a level some investors were starting to see as a turning point, or "pivot".
* There is no important economic data out of the UK on Thursday.
* In the U.S. investors will keep an on February inflation data due out at 1230 GMT, which is expected to have risen to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month. Weekly jobless claims figures are also due out at the same time.
* WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - Britain's fourth-largest grocer is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer's warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
* ENRC - The global miner's finance director has been dragged into a row over corruption allegations, after parts of an internal probe were leaked. The investigation by law firm Dechert into missing money at ENRC contains explosive but unsubstantiated allegations from a whistleblower, according to the Daily Mail.
* XCITE ENERGY - The North Sea oil explorer which owns 100 percent of the Bentley field in the North Sea rose on Wednesday on reheated speculation that Statoil, the Norwegian oil and gas group, is a bout to launch a 200 pence-per-share bid, according to the Daily Mail market report.
* BOWLEVEN - Speculators piled into the Africa-focused oil and gas production company on Wednesday amid talk of a sexy farm-in agreement, according to the Daily Mail market report.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
FINALS:
F&C ASSET MANAGEMET - asset manager
FAIRPOINT - commercial financial services firm
WM MORRISION SUPERMARKETS - UK grocer
SALAMANDER ENERGY - oil explorer
SAVILLS - real estate advisor
TRINITY MIRROR - publisher
TRIBAL - provider of technology products and services to the education, learning and training markets
TT ELECTRONICS - British electronic components supplier
INTERIMS
AIR PARTNER - provider of aviation solutions
TRADING UPDATE
HOME RETAIL - retailer
OCADO - online grocer
